The Architectural Photography Awards 2021 Announces its Shortlist

The Architectural Photography Awards 2021 has announced its shortlist for its ninth edition. Supported by Aluprof UK and the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the shortlist was selected from around 2000 entries and 42 countries, "highlighting the expertise of architectural photography and focusing on the skill and creativity of the photographer". The photographs are divided into 6 categories: Exterior, Interior, Sense of Place, Buildings in Use, Mobile, which this year’s theme is Greening the City, and Portfolio with the theme of Building with History.

The photographs will be on display at WAF China in Chendu, from November 4th - 7th, and at WAF Interactive Digital from December 1st - 3rd, where delegates get to vote for their favorite shots. On December 3rd, three awards will be announced: the Overall award, the Portfolio category award, and the Mobile category award, with two winners in each category.

Save this picture! Bulidings with History Portfolio: Beijing Fang Project by Aurelien Chen. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

This year's jury consists of Richard Bryant, Hon. FRIBA, Hon. Doc Design Kingston University, architectural photographer, Hamish Crooks - Media Licensing & Archive Consultant at Magnum Photos, Laurian Ghinitoiu - Overall Winner of The APA 2019, Chloe Grimshaw - Representative of the Grimshaw Foundation, Katy Harris, Partner & Head of Communications, Foster + Partners, and Marco Iuliano - Reader of Architecture, University of Liverpool School of Architecture, UK.

Exterior

Save this picture! Exterior: Bully Hill House by Brad Feinknopf. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Exterior: CapitaSpring by Kevin Siyuan. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Exterior: Maggie Centre by Alex de Rijke. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Interior

Save this picture! Interiors: The Rainbow Apartment by Yifeng Ding. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Interiors: Times Pavilion by Tan Xiao. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Interiors: Art Deco in Berlin by Helen Trust. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Interiors: ME Dubai Hotel by Francisco Nogueira. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Interiors: Koujak Jaber Building by James Kerwin. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Sense of Place

Save this picture! Sense of Place: Holidays during COVID 19 - by Liu Xinghao. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Sense of Place: The Cube in Berlin by Robert Herrmann. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Sense of Place: Rita Restaurant by Andy Spain. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Sense of Place: Taihu Show Theatre by Wei Pinyou. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Buildings with History Portfolio

Save this picture! Bulidings with History Portfolio: SteelForm Showroom by Parham Taghioff. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Bulidings with History Portfolio: Hangzhou Metalhands Coffee by UK Studio. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Bulidings with History Portfolio: Beijing Fang Project by Aurelien Chen. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Buildings in Use

Save this picture! Buildings in Use: a Dance arch by Chen Guanhong. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Buildings in Use: Whithworth Art Gallery by Jak Spedding. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Buildings in Use: Lockdown by Kris Provoost. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Buildings in Use: a School in Linhaceira by Francisco Nogueira. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Greening the City Mobile

Save this picture! Greening the City Mobile: Gardens at the Getty by Chen Guanhong. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Greening the City Mobile: Greening the City by Yu Tzu Chin. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021

Save this picture! Greening the City Mobile: Architects Own Green Office by Yi-Hsien Lee. Image © The Architectural Photography Awards 2021