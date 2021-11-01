MVRDV Unveils Design of New Station Quarter in Hoofddorp, Netherlands

MVRDV and Hyde Park BV have unveiled their design proposal of Hoofddorp's Station Quarter, a project that aims to transform the area around the existing station into an ecofriendly and affordable urban district. The masterplan will offer 8,500 housing units and renovated train, bus, and metro stations, providing a solution to the housing shortage and access to public transportation without compromising the quality of living.

The design is inspired by the rigid grid structure typical of the Dutch Haarlemmermeer lowlands. The district's sustainable approach is explored through the integration of a lot of greenery and water, as well as car-free streets and canals. The architects designed the plan with varying spacious urban blocks with inner courtyards, greenery, and water features. In addition, all apartments benefit from a flow of sunlight due to sun cuts pierced through the roofs.

Since the area of Hoofddorp is becoming increasingly accessible by public transport, the newly proposed urban district tackles the need to densify station areas in the Amsterdam metropolitan area. The district will be easily accessible due to strong connections to the new station. The subways will also connect the Station Quarter with Hyde Park, a new residential area which is currently under construction following a masterplan design by MVRDV.

With this new urban district we are bringing affordable and comfortable living to Hoofddorp – soon everyone will be able to live along a canal. Not only will the housing supply be diverse, the outdoor space will also be fantastic, full of greenery and water. If we start building like this in more places in the Netherlands, the solution to the housing shortage, one of the most pressing social issues, will be close at hand. -- Winy Maas, MVRDV Founding Partner

