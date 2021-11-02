We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Brooklyn’s First Supertall Skyscraper by SHoP Architects Tops Out

SHoP Architects and JDS Development Group's The Brooklyn Tower at 9 DeKalb Avenue has reached its final height. The monumental tower stands at 1,066 ft. formed by interlocking hexagons that create a dramatic facade of reflective bronze and black panels, providing residents with panoramic views of the city, river, and harbor. The tower is expected to launch residence sales in early 2022, and open for occupancy late 2022.

The Brooklyn Tower represents a large-scale adaptive reuse project, revitalizing New York City's historic Dime Savings Bank of Brooklyn. The Tower’s striking design and geometry draw inspiration from the hexagonal composition of the existing bank, which was designed by architects Halsey, McCormack & Helmer in 1932, and labeled as a "New York City Landmark" in 1994.

Back in 2016, SHoP won Landmarks Preservation Commission approval to build the tower on the same block of the former Dime Savings Bank. Since the architects wanted to merge the tower’s lobby with the bank and convert the atrium into a new retail space, the project required LPC-approval. The 115-year-old structure is now being carefully restored and seamlessly integrated with the new structure, allowing residents to enter the main lobby through the ionic colonnade.

The tower is clad with white marble at its base, and transforms into a black-tinted stainless steel, bronze, and copper structure as the tower ascends. At every angle, the facade holds its geometry, color, and texture, utilizing cylindrical and triangular shaped elements that are arranged in a vertical composition between oversized glass panels. 

The 93-storey Brooklyn Tower sits at a prime location, nestled between DeKalb Avenue, Fleet Street, and Flatbush Avenue Extension in Downtown Brooklyn. The project features 550 residences, almost 100,000 square feet of retail at its lower floors, and over 100,000 square feet of health and fitness amenities, which include a pool, lounge, and barbeque on the roof deck.

