  RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards

RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards

RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced its longlist of best new homes in the United Kingdom for the year 2021. The jury, which includes Architect and Chair Amin Taha, Co-founder of Ash Sakula Architects Cany Ash, and RIBA House of the Year 2019 winner Kieran McGonigle, have selected 20 newly-built houses or extensions that feature imaginative and innovative residential typologies that cater to the environment and their users.

The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu . Image Courtesy of RIBA
River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The 20 longlisted homes are: 

Corner House (London) by 31/44 Architects

Corner House (London) by 31/44 Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Corner House (London) by 31/44 Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan

Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Grain House (London) by Hayhurst & Co Architects

Grain House (London) by Hayhurst & Co Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Grain House (London) by Hayhurst & Co Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Harbour House (Hampshire) by John Pardey Architects

Harbour House (Hampshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Harbour House (Hampshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects

House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

House in Assynt (Sutherland, Scotland) by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects

House in Assynt (Sutherland, Scotland) by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
House in Assynt (Sutherland, Scotland) by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects

House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

House-within-a-House (London) by alma-nac

House-within-a-House (London) by alma-nac . Image Courtesy of RIBA
House-within-a-House (London) by alma-nac . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Hove House (Brighton) by Turner Works

Hove House (Brighton) by Turner Works . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Hove House (Brighton) by Turner Works . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Kyle House (Sutherland, Scotland) by Groves-Raines Architects

Kyle House (Sutherland, Scotland) by Groves-Raines Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Kyle House (Sutherland, Scotland) by Groves-Raines Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME

The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Old School (Yorkshire) by ArkleBoyce Architects

The Old School (Yorkshire) by ArkleBoyce Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Old School (Yorkshire) by ArkleBoyce Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Outfarm (Devon) by TYPE Studio

TYPE Studio The Outfarm / Rory Gardiner. Image Courtesy of RIBA
TYPE Studio The Outfarm / Rory Gardiner. Image Courtesy of RIBA

Pele Tower House (Cumbria) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects

Pele Tower House (Cumbria) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Pele Tower House (Cumbria) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects

River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Simple House (Cambridge) by Haysom Ward Miller Architects

Simple House (Cambridge) by Haysom Ward Miller Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Simple House (Cambridge) by Haysom Ward Miller Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel

The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu

The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu . Image Courtesy of RIBA

Weybridge House (Surrey) by Wilkinson King Architects

Weybridge House (Surrey) by Wilkinson King Architects. Image Courtesy of RIBA
Weybridge House (Surrey) by Wilkinson King Architects. Image Courtesy of RIBA

Wolds Barn (Yorkshire) by ID Architecture

Wolds Barn (Yorkshire) by ID Architecture . Image Courtesy of RIBA
Wolds Barn (Yorkshire) by ID Architecture . Image Courtesy of RIBA

The Shortlist and winning project will be revealed on the sixth series of Channel 4’s Grand Designs: House of the Year later this year.

Cite: Dima Stouhi. "RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards" 28 Oct 2021. ArchDaily.

