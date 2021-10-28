RIBA Announces Longlist of UK's 2021 House of the Year Awards
Clockwise from top left: Wolds Barn © Andy Haslam; Kyle House © Alexander Baxter; Weybridge House © Sarah Hogan; Pele Tower House © Luke White; River House © James Morris; The Modern Oast © Friedrich Ludewig; Grain House © Kilian O’Sullivan. . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Royal Institute of British Architects (
RIBA) has announced its longlist of best new homes in the United Kingdom for the year 2021. The jury, which includes Architect and Chair Amin Taha, Co-founder of Ash Sakula Architects Cany Ash, and RIBA House of the Year 2019 winner Kieran McGonigle, have selected 20 newly-built houses or extensions that feature imaginative and innovative residential typologies that cater to the environment and their users. + 21
The 20 longlisted homes are:
Corner House (London) by 31/44 Architects Corner House (London) by 31/44 Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan Devon Passivhaus (Devon) by McLean Quinlan . Image Courtesy of RIBA Grain House (London) by Hayhurst & Co Architects Grain House (London) by Hayhurst & Co Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA Harbour House (Hampshire) by John Pardey Architects Harbour House (Hampshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects House for Theo and Oskar (Surrey) by Tigg + Coll Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA House in Assynt (Sutherland, Scotland) by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects House in Assynt (Sutherland, Scotland) by Mary Arnold-Forster Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects House on the Hill (Gloucestershire) by Alison Brooks Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA House-within-a-House (London) by alma-nac House-within-a-House (London) by alma-nac . Image Courtesy of RIBA Hove House (Brighton) by Turner Works Hove House (Brighton) by Turner Works . Image Courtesy of RIBA Kyle House (Sutherland, Scotland) by Groves-Raines Architects Kyle House (Sutherland, Scotland) by Groves-Raines Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME The Modern Oast (Kent) by ACME . Image Courtesy of RIBA The Old School (Yorkshire) by ArkleBoyce Architects The Old School (Yorkshire) by ArkleBoyce Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA The Outfarm (Devon) by TYPE Studio TYPE Studio The Outfarm / Rory Gardiner. Image Courtesy of RIBA Pele Tower House (Cumbria) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects Pele Tower House (Cumbria) by Woollacott Gilmartin Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects River House (Berkshire) by John Pardey Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA Simple House (Cambridge) by Haysom Ward Miller Architects Simple House (Cambridge) by Haysom Ward Miller Architects . Image Courtesy of RIBA The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel The Slot House (London) by Sandy Rendel Architects with Sally Rendel . Image Courtesy of RIBA The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu The Water Tower (Norfolk) by Tonkin Liu . Image Courtesy of RIBA Weybridge House (Surrey) by Wilkinson King Architects Weybridge House (Surrey) by Wilkinson King Architects. Image Courtesy of RIBA Wolds Barn (Yorkshire) by ID Architecture Wolds Barn (Yorkshire) by ID Architecture . Image Courtesy of RIBA
The Shortlist and winning project will be revealed on the sixth series of
Channel 4’s Grand Designs: House of the Year later this year.