Tatiana Bilbao Estudio to Design New Residential Development in Ecuador

© Tatiana Bilbao

Mexican firm Tatiana Bilbao Estudio has unveiled Botániqo, its new project in collaboration with the Ecuadorian firm Uribe Schwarzkopf in Quito, Ecuador. With over 12,000 km2, the project will cede 4,000 km2 to create a new transportation hub expected to service over 60,000 people per day, in addition to the creation of green space around the residential units.

© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao

The layouts of Botániqo’s residences "encourage connection through numerous shared spaces", according to the Ecuadorian firm. As part of her design, Bilbao created a series of linked modules interspersed with open and closed spaces (both public and private) which generate a series of shapes so that each area is unique to its resident. Totaling 277 units, the nine towers each feature communal, flora-filled terraces around the midpoints of the buildings. At ground level, the project’s footprint takes up just 35% of allowable space, creating extensive communal green space and recreational areas.

As Bilbao stated in a press release: 

I deeply believe that architecture must necessarily become a platform for each inhabitant to develop their own existence.

Model. Image © Tatiana Bilbao
Model. Image © Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao
© Tatiana Bilbao

According to the design team, "each tree in the terrain will be preserved and transplanted through a careful adaptation process, and then relocated within the project, maintaining the endemic vegetation of the area." Moreover, the firms have stated that "more than 50% of the materials used in the project will be of local origin, reducing the carbon footprint of the building’s construction."

Botániqo will also feature a private pool, paddle tennis, kids area, gym, spa, pet park, gaming area, meeting rooms, event spaces, and a multifunctional room. 

Botániqo is expected to be completed in 2024.

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Author

Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "Tatiana Bilbao Estudio to Design New Residential Development in Ecuador" [Tatiana Bilbao Estudio y Uribe Schwarzkopf presentan nuevo desarrollo residencial en Quito, Ecuador] 28 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Valencia, Nicolás) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970940/tatiana-bilbao-estudio-to-design-new-residential-development-in-ecuador> ISSN 0719-8884

