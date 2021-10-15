We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Paul Clemence Releases Images of David Chipperfield's New Kunsthaus Zurich

Paul Clemence Releases Images of David Chipperfield's New Kunsthaus Zurich

Save this article
Paul Clemence Releases Images of David Chipperfield's New Kunsthaus Zurich

Architectural photographer Paul Clemence has released a new photoseries of the newly-opened Kunsthaus Zürich Museum Extension designed by David Chipperfield Architects. The extension is a freestanding addition to the existing Kunsthaus museum, and houses a collection of classic modernist artwork, the Bührle collection, and temporary exhibitions. The architectural identity takes inspiration from traditional stone façades found on the existing Kunsthaus as well as other significant public buildings in the Swiss city, and combines tradition and innovation through slender vertical fins crafted from local Jurassic limestone.

© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence© Paul Clemence+ 42

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

After the completion of the new structure, Kunsthaus Zürich stands as the largest art museum in Switzerland, comprising four buildings: the Moser building (1910), the Pfister building (1958), the Müller building (1976), and now the Chipperfield extension (2020). According to the project description by the architects who designed the museum, the urban concept was based on the "placement of a clear geometric volume on the northern edge of the square". The structure's form was inspired by the historic cantonal school just north of the site, which was built in 1842. The school defines the urban frame, which led to the creation of two new external spaces: the urban square to the south, which was framed on all four sides by buildings, and the new Garden of Art to the north.

Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
Save this picture!
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Paul Clemence Releases Images of David Chipperfield's New Kunsthaus Zurich " 15 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/970183/paul-clemence-releases-images-of-david-chipperfields-new-kunsthaus-zurich> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream