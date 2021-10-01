Perkins&Will Reveals Design of Duke Kunshan University Campus's Second Phase in China

Perkins&Will has revealed the designs of the second phase of Duke Kunshan University which reflect the natural context and local culture of Kunshan, China. The architecture blends nature and architecture, and highlights the university's ethos and education values through spaces dedicated for living and learning. The 189,334 sqm master plan includes 22 buildings of administration, educational, and recreational facilities.

Built next to the existing phase I complex, the newly-revealed project is designed to be open, inclusive, and dynamic, drawing inspiration from the layout of Duke University's historic Chapel Hill campus in Durham, North Carolina. The design integrates design elements from traditional Jiangnan water villages, establishing a sense of harmony between the built environment and nature. The project reimagines Jiangnan village's vernacular architecture through the manipulation of geometric volumes and colors. Through this manipulation, the organization and placement of the buildings creates a play of formal and informal spaces all throughout the campus.

The building facades are clad in stone, metal, and glass, creating a variation in texture and hue. The "Duke spirit" is reflected within the internal spaces through the "Duke blue" color, expressing the unique identity of the university and its history. The campus is designed to promote physical and mental health and wellbeing by actively reducing carbon emissions and promoting carbon neutrality.

To establish a sense of community and neighborhood, the undergraduate residence halls have been designed as a series of low-rise interlocking courtyards, connecting the residential quarters to various functions around the campus. The Community Centre will be the project's focal point, situated right in the middle of the plot with recreational and entertainment spaces. A simple monolithic library is built at the intersection of the two main landscape axes, housing reading areas, exhibition spaces, classrooms, and a Chinese tearoom around a central atrium. The four-level spaces are naturally lit and serve as both the main circulation spine and open gallery. An expansive Recreation Centre, located next to the halls of residence and the community center, houses a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities and sports facilities.

