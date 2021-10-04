Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory

Save this picture! Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA. Image © Erick Méndez

There are several reasons why the Estado de Mexico (a state, not the country) is important not only at the national level but also because of its intrinsic relationship with Mexico City since 59 of its municipalities are considered part of the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico. In this area, there are a large number of industrial plants. In addition, it houses some of the most visited archaeological sites such as Teotihuacán, Tetzuco, Azcapotzalco, Chalco, and Amaquemecan.

Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects and architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common gestures that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo

Save this picture! Gifan Internacional Offices / taller paralelo. Image © Luis Young

Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl

Save this picture! Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray. Image © Luis Gordoa

Ecatepec

Save this picture! Multimodal Transport Hub Azteca / Manuel Cervantes Estudio. Image © Luis Gordoa

Cuautitlán Izcalli

Save this picture! Las Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! La Casa del Lobo / Darkitectura. Image © Jorge Taboada

Texcoco

Save this picture! Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Texcoco House / Dosa Studio. Image © Marcos Betanzos

Lerma

Save this picture! Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Save this picture! Tenoch House / BGP Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Malinalco

Save this picture! Mague House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects. Image © Diego Padilla Magallanes

Save this picture! Casa Lobo / LA.N.A.B.E., Laboratorio nómada de diseño espacial. Image Cortesía de LA.N.A.B.E.

Save this picture! Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativaativa. Image © Luis Gordoa

Tlalnepantla

Save this picture! Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA. Image © Erick Méndez

Save this picture! Fun Fruit México HQ and Factory / Estudio Adán Cárabes. Image © Alfonso de Béjar

Save this picture! Edificio PSJ Plaza Sor Juana / AS/D. Image Cortesía de AS/D

Save this picture! Natura Complex / ARCHETONIC. Image © Rafael Gamo

Toluca

Save this picture! San José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol. Image © LGM Studio

Save this picture! Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Save this picture! Chocolate Museum Nestlé / Rojkind Arquitectos. Image © Paul Rivera

Save this picture! Los Héroes Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Save this picture! Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto. Image © Jaime Navarro Soto

Save this picture! Liverpool Galerías Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA. Image Cortesía de Liverpool Galerías Toluca

Naucalpan

Save this picture! C260 House / HDA: Hector Delmar Arquitectura. Image © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Grupo Arión Offices / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Triángulo Corona / Arqmov Workshop. Image © Rafael Gamo

Save this picture! Multimodal Transport Hub Cuatro Caminos / Manuel Cervantes Estudio + JSa. Image © CC Arquitectos

Save this picture! Suite Hammam / Cooperativa Arquitectura. Image © Nadia Ham / Bernardo Améndolla

Save this picture! Restaurant 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos. Image © Enrique Macías

Save this picture! Teca Apartments / Lucio Muniain et al. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Fuentes House / DMP Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán. Image © Adlai Pulido

Save this picture! Hookah Lounge Satélite / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Fabiola Menchelli & Zaida Montañana

Save this picture! Martínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura. Image © Álvaro Morera

