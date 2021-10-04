Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Estado de Mexico Territory

There are several reasons why the Estado de Mexico (a state, not the country) is important not only at the national level but also because of its intrinsic relationship with Mexico City since 59 of its municipalities are considered part of the Metropolitan Area of the Valley of Mexico. In this area, there are a large number of industrial plants. In addition, it houses some of the most visited archaeological sites such as Teotihuacán, Tetzuco, Azcapotzalco, Chalco, and Amaquemecan.
Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects and architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural, and recreational nature that are showing common gestures that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some examples within this territory so you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.
Tultitlán de Mariano Escobedo
Gifan Internacional Offices / taller paralelo
Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl
Búhos House / Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Ecatepec
Multimodal Transport Hub Azteca / Manuel Cervantes Estudio
Cuautitlán Izcalli
Las Torres / Hierve-Diseñeria
La Casa del Lobo / Darkitectura
Texcoco
Palmas House / DOSA STUDIO
Texcoco House / Dosa Studio
Lerma
Encinos House / José Ricardo Yslas Gámez
Tenoch House / BGP Arquitectura
Malinalco
Mague House / Mauricio Ceballos X Architects
Lobo House / LA.N.A.B.E., Laboratorio nómada de diseño espacial
Malinalco House / Arquitectura Alternativa
Tlalnepantla
Public Park in Tlalnepantla / PRODUCTORA
Fun Fruit México HQ and Factory / Estudio Adán Cárabes
PSJ Plaza Sor Juana Building / AS/D
Natura Complex / ARCHETONIC
Toluca
San José Station / FRPO Rodriguez & Oriol
Headquarters of the Mexican Football Federation / ARROYO SOLÍS AGRAZ
Chocolate Museum Nestlé / Rojkind Arquitectos
Los Héroes Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Colinas del Sol Park / Francisco Pardo Arquitecto
Liverpool Toluca / SPRINGALL+LIRA
Naucalpan
C260 House / HDA: Héctor Del Mar Arquitectura
Grupo Arión Offices / dmp Arquitectura
Triangulo Corona / ARQMOV Workshop
Multimodal Transport Hub Cuatro Caminos / Manuel Cervantes Estudio + JSa
Suite Hammam / Cooperativa Arquitectura
Restaurant 50 Friends / Cherem Arquitectos
Teca Apartments / Lucio Muniain et al
Fuentes House / DMP Arquitectura
Torres de Satélite / Luis Barragán
Hookah Lounge Satélite / BNKR Arquitectura
Martínez Mondragón House / AVM Arquitectura
ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory within the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout Mexico to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.