World
  5. Housing Expansion David Peña / Christian Silva arquitecto

© Miguel Caamaño
  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Architects: Christian Silva arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Durlock, Isover, Pladur, Avellaneda, Barbieri, Ceramicas San Lorenzo, FV, Tapebicuá, Ternium
© Miguel Caamaño
Text description provided by the architects. Finding a way to expand a house and a ceramic workshop was the objective of this commission. The program was reorganized by projecting a staircase and a volume of thirty square meters on a terrace of the existing house.

© Miguel Caamaño
© Miguel Caamaño
© Miguel Caamaño
On the outside, the white volume is a continuous envelope of sinusoidal metal sheet with the exception of three openings: a small window for the bathroom and two slits, one vertical on the landing of the staircase and the other horizontal, on the workbench of the workshop. The orientation of these small openings allows the entry of natural light throughout the day and the possibility of views of the nearby trees from the interior of the house.

© Miguel Caamaño
© Miguel Caamaño
Top Floor
Section A
© Miguel Caamaño
An attempt was made to minimize the masonry and wet work. Only to level the old terrace and to generate in situ a plan for the constructions of reinforced concrete. The rest of the construction is lightweight and dry mounted in place.

© Miguel Caamaño
Inside, multi-laminated wood is used to give warmth to the interior. The southwest wall is a large piece of two feet thick wood, containing a small table, storage places, shelves, and a system to contain the central curtain. At one end, the shelves in this piece come to link the double-height and dialogue with the staircase and the exit door to the courtyard.

© Miguel Caamaño
The staircase is formally expressed on the outside and links the existing building with the new elements. The first section is a continuous folding in wood, which in turn forms a storage space. The second section is lighter, the steps are resting on a metal structure. At the other end of the workshop, the bathroom door forms a continuous plane to the ceiling that cuts the continuity of the white wall.

© Miguel Caamaño
The ceramic pieces with their colors and textures, their molds, and tools should be the protagonists of this space. The resulting space is a container that is favorable to the dynamics of the workshop.

© Miguel Caamaño
Cite: "Housing Expansion David Peña / Christian Silva arquitecto" [Ampliación de vivienda David Peña / Christian Silva arquitecto] 04 Oct 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969234/housing-expansion-david-pena-christian-silva-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

