Kengo Kuma Unveils Contemporary Intervention to Preserve Historic Cathedral in France

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kengo Kuma was asked to preserve the western portal of the Cathédrale Saint-Maurice in Angers, France, to protect 12th and 17th century polychromatic sculptures displayed within the historic structure. The proposed design creates a "harmonious dialogue" with a subtle contemporary arched intervention that preserves its medieval architectural heritage and pays tribute to the original builders' regulatory framework and unified proportions. Construction of the new arched portals have begun and are expected to be complete in 2024.

+ 8

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates – image by l’autreimage

The original multi-colored stone relic portal dates back to the 12th century and requires a new construction to preserve it sustainably. The architects wanted to "put themselves in the shoes of the builders of the Middle Ages" to create something that compliments the original structure and keeps its original intricacy intact, but with a modern-day approach. To do so, the team opted for precise evaluation of proportions and stonework to free the intervention from the thick walls of the cathedral, yet maintain the history of the architecture. The end result is a freestanding portal with offset arches that create visual depth and a sense of direction towards the western entrance of the cathedral.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kengo Kuma's EDA office building has also revitalized an abandoned site in Paris to create a new urban landmark in the Issy-les-Moulineaux neighborhood. The large scale project sits at the confluence of three traffic routes, and features a wood structure and a double-skin façade whose sunscreen elements create the architectural image.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

For the 2021 Milan Design Week, Kengo Kuma Associates designed a bamboo installation that merges form, materiality and music, creating a multisensory experience. Created in collaboration with smart device manufacturer OPPO, Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form answers the "Creative Connections" theme by merging architecture and music, as well as craftsmanship and technology.