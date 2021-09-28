We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Kengo Kuma Unveils Contemporary Intervention to Preserve Historic Cathedral in France

Kengo Kuma Unveils Contemporary Intervention to Preserve Historic Cathedral in France

Save this article
Kengo Kuma Unveils Contemporary Intervention to Preserve Historic Cathedral in France

Kengo Kuma was asked to preserve the western portal of the Cathédrale Saint-Maurice in Angers, France, to protect 12th and 17th century polychromatic sculptures displayed within the historic structure. The proposed design creates a "harmonious dialogue" with a subtle contemporary arched intervention that preserves its medieval architectural heritage and pays tribute to the original builders' regulatory framework and unified proportions. Construction of the new arched portals have begun and are expected to be complete in 2024.

Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & AssociatesCourtesy of Kengo Kuma & AssociatesCourtesy of Kengo Kuma & AssociatesCourtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates – image by l’autreimage+ 8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates – image by l’autreimage
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates – image by l’autreimage

The original multi-colored stone relic portal dates back to the 12th century and requires a new construction to preserve it sustainably. The architects wanted to "put themselves in the shoes of the builders of the Middle Ages" to create something that compliments the original structure and keeps its original intricacy intact, but with a modern-day approach. To do so, the team opted for precise evaluation of proportions and stonework to free the intervention from the thick walls of the cathedral, yet maintain the history of the architecture. The end result is a freestanding portal with offset  arches that create visual depth and a sense of direction towards the western entrance of the cathedral. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

Kengo Kuma's EDA office building has also revitalized an abandoned site in Paris to create a new urban landmark in the Issy-les-Moulineaux neighborhood. The large scale project sits at the confluence of three traffic routes, and features a wood structure and a double-skin façade whose sunscreen elements create the architectural image.

Related Article

Kengo Kuma To Revitalise Abandoned Site in Paris

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates
Courtesy of Kengo Kuma & Associates

For the 2021 Milan Design Week, Kengo Kuma Associates designed a bamboo installation that merges form, materiality and music, creating a multisensory experience. Created in collaboration with smart device manufacturer OPPO, Bamboo (竹) Ring :|| Weaving a Symphony of Lightness and Form answers the "Creative Connections" theme by merging architecture and music, as well as craftsmanship and technology.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Kengo Kuma Unveils Contemporary Intervention to Preserve Historic Cathedral in France" 28 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/969230/kengo-kuma-unveils-contemporary-intervention-to-preserve-historic-cathedral-in-france> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream