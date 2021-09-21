We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Bright Stripes Installation / Taller KEN + Alloy Design

Bright Stripes Installation / Taller KEN + Alloy Design

Bright Stripes Installation / Taller KEN + Alloy Design
© Javier Alvarez
© Javier Alvarez© Aryn Phillips

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Temporary Installations
Brooklyn, United States
© Javier Alvarez
Text description provided by the architects. Design studio Taller KEN has unveiled Bright Stripes, an installation in Downtown Brooklyn designed to bring people together through simple artistic means. The objective for this installation was spearheaded by Greg Melitonov of Taller KEN in collaboration with Alloy Development. As a multicultural practice, the studio’s work often reflects their own diverse backgrounds through the use of bright, graphic aesthetics. This promotes inclusivity and visually signifies that the activation is meant to be used by everyone. Each element of Bright Stripes, which features bright colorblocked stripes cascading down scaffolding and into the street, has been thoughtfully planned out by Taller KEN to reflect the needs of the community.

© Aryn Phillips
© Aryn Phillips

Bright Stripes provides a lively atmosphere and necessary infrastructures, such as lighting and seating, to ensure the installation remains in use by citizens. This flexible approach will allow for various groups to activate the Temple Square plaza throughout each day, appreciating how the appearance of the installation changes based on natural light. Taller KEN is well versed in the concept of placemaking, and this strategy surrounding an activation reflects the movement and activity of residents while facilitating social interactions between them.

© Aryn Phillips
© Aryn Phillips
© Javier Alvarez
© Javier Alvarez

For seating, folding chairs were used to be easily moved around as desired which encourages planned and spontaneous community gatherings. The range of colors in the installation speaks to the diverse and vibrant group that occupies Downtown Brooklyn and has been reinforced through LED rods that stretch above the sidewalk. These lights serve a dual purpose, contributing to the aesthetic of Bright Stripes and acting as an additional safety feature for citizens by providing extra light while walking down Flatbush Avenue.

© Aryn Phillips
© Aryn Phillips

Taller KEN worked with local stakeholders to complete this project including the Khalil Gibran International Academy, the Roulette Intermedium, the Mark Morris Dance Group, and the Recovery House of Worship. These organizations played a crucial role in the installation, providing feedback on the design proposal to involve them directly in the project and further tie it to its setting. A block-style party was hosted to celebrate the installation, complete with performances by The Brooklyn Music School. The event was attended by residents of the area as well as those who stopped while passing by, just as Bright Stripes is meant to encourage each day.

© Aryn Phillips
© Aryn Phillips

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY, United States

Taller KEN
Alloy Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsUnited States
Cite: "Bright Stripes Installation / Taller KEN + Alloy Design" 21 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968754/bright-stripes-installation-taller-ken-plus-alloy-design> ISSN 0719-8884

