Parrish House / Monti Bruno Morero

Parrish House / Monti Bruno Morero

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Religious Buildings
San Francisco, Argentina
  • Architects: Monti Bruno Morero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  471
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Blum, Carrier, Durlock, REHAU, Weber, ACINDAR, Aluar, Blangino, FV, Holcim, Jhonson Acero, Murvi, Silestone, Tersuave, ferrum
  • Lead Architects: Florencia Monti Bruno, Franco Morero
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. The project is a piece within a larger system articulated in an exceptional property of the urban layout, two unified blocks belonging to a religious community constitute a plot of 160m by 80m. The complex contains a church, a hospice, a day center, a “Way of the Cross”, a grotto and some outbuildings, all articulated through a series of interconnected courtyards.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axonometry
Axonometry
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The typology adopted takes the idea of ​​courtyard and cloister. In this case, the "cell" is turned over to the "void" and the ambulatory operates on the perimeter giving autonomy to the wall that closes the complex. The sequence of a supposedly monotonous processional journey through the corridor is altered by the rhythm of the sunlight that penetrates from above through circular skylights. This "procession" culminates in the oratory, an unexpected, voluminous, white space that reveals its vaulted spatiality through the light.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The program is divided into three wings that make up the limits of the interior patio. A fourth limit is a wall that separates the patio with a dry access plaza, a space for articulation with the other buildings in the complex. Access to the house is through the south wing that houses a large room oriented and open to the north; here takes place part of the social life of the parish priests. The west and north wings are configured by two and three bedrooms respectively. At the intersection of both, the oratory box stands out from the strongly landscaped volume of the house.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Sections
Sections
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The material proposal is defined by double brick walls with horizontal joints, all contained between two exposed concrete slabs; the lower one configures the basement and the upper one the roof. The image that the proposed material order expresses and its consequent spatial response is intended to establish continuity with the physical and historical context where the building is incorporated.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Project gallery

Project location

Address:San Francisco, Cordoba, Argentina

Cite: "Parrish House / Monti Bruno Morero" [Casa parroquial / Monti Bruno Morero] 10 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968223/parrish-house-monti-bruno-morero> ISSN 0719-8884

