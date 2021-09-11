We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure

Rosario, Argentina
  • Architects: Macu Bulgubure
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  76
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Walter Salcedo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aserradero Soldini, Enertik, Maderas Amiano, Urbe
  • Construction:Surface Construcciones
  • City:Rosario
  • Country:Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. It is a family home located in the Paraná river islands area in front of the city of Rosario.

The land has certain characteristics that influenced the project and the construction of the house: it is in a flood zone, so the first level must be raised on stilts and lacks all kinds of services; the electrical energy is produced by photovoltaic panels, the water comes from the river and from a rain storage system, the hot water is generated in a solar hot water tank; sewage waste is treated in a biodigester.

It is a 100% sustainable house. Sustainable and skatable. The client is a skater and wanted a skate park included in the house, which is part of the project. The outer deck becomes a runway, then a wall to the south, slowing the south-east and ends at eaves blocking the high summer sun.

Plan - First Floor
The construction system used is the steel frame. The interior cladding is entirely made of wood, while the exterior cladding is a combination of veneer and waterproofed wood.

Macu Bulgubure
Cite: "Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure" [Skatehouse 2 / Macu Bulgubure] 11 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/968220/skatehouse-2-macu-bulgubure> ISSN 0719-8884

