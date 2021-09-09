We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
The 2022 Edition of the EU Mies van der Rohe Award Reveals Final List of Works Competing

The European Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe have announced the second list of 85 works competing for the 2022 European Union Prize for Contemporary ArchitectureMies van der Rohe Award. Joining the batch of first nominations announced in February 2021, the full list comprises now of 532 competing works for the EU Mies Award 2022. The shortlist of 40 will be announced in January 2022, the winners in April 2022, and the Award ceremony will take place in May 2022.

Kirkkonummi Library (Fyyri) - Finland ©Tuomas Uusheimo. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Harbor Building Belgium ©Karin Borghouts. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Patio of the Faculty of Fine Arts Spain ©Jesús Granada. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Albania - VIlla Mara ©Genti Onuzi. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award

Completed between October 2018 and April 2021 in 41 countries, the 532 works nominated to win the EU Mies Award 2022, give a global understanding of the architectural situation in Europe. In the second group of nominees, a great balance between functions can be perceived. In fact, 18% of the projects correspond to education facilities, another 18% to single houses, and another 18% to mixed-use buildings. 13% corresponds to collective housing and 11% to cultural facilities.

Save this picture!
Emajõe Barge Society ensemble - Estonia ©Terje Ugandi. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Emajõe Barge Society ensemble - Estonia ©Terje Ugandi. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Save this picture!
Courtyard of Lavender Hill UK ©David Grandorge, Stephen Bates. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Courtyard of Lavender Hill UK ©David Grandorge, Stephen Bates. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award

The jury comprised of Tatiana Bilbao, chairwoman, Francesca Ferguson, Mia Hägg, Triin Ojari, Georg Pendl, Spiros Pengas, and Marcel Smets explains that “the second group will include works finished before the pandemic and others during the pandemic and this might show certain differences, for example in the case of public spaces”. For this edition, 70% of the 532 works are new constructions, with a small increase in the nominated youth studies compared to the past editions. For the first time, the EU Mies Award 2022 includes works from Armenia, Moldova, and Tunisia.

Recognizing the transformation of Europe’s built environment and the contribution of European professionals in the development of new ideas, the European Union Prize for Contemporary ArchitectureMies van der Rohe Award has been organized by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and the European Commission since 2001. The Prize is awarded biennially to works completed within the previous two years and exceptionally, this time, 2,5 years. Discover below the number of projects nominated from each country, and for the full list of the projects, check the official website.

Save this picture!
Student Center Dormitories - Croatia ©Marko Ercegović. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Student Center Dormitories - Croatia ©Marko Ercegović. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Save this picture!
Cold Hawaii Inland - Denmark ©Gitte Andersen. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award
Cold Hawaii Inland - Denmark ©Gitte Andersen. Image Courtesy of EU Mies Award

Spain

39

France

33

Germany

29

Belgium

26

Poland

25

Portugal

22

Italy

21

United Kingdom

21

Austria

19

Denmark

17

Greece

16

Norway

16

Ireland

15

Hungary

14

The Netherlands

14

Slovenia

14

Ukraine

15

Lithuania

13

Croatia

12

Czech Republic

11

Bulgaria

10

Finland

10

Georgia

10

Latvia

10

Sweden

10

Montenegro

9

North Macedonia

9

Romania

9

Cyprus

8

Estonia

8

Slovakia

6

Serbia

6

Albania

5

Bosnia - Herzegovina

5

Luxembourg

5

Armenia

4

Kosovo

4

Malta

4

Tunisia

4

Iceland

3

Moldova

1

