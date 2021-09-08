Aedas Reveals Mixed-Use Urban Development in Shenzhen

Aedas has unveiled Shenzhen C FutureCity, a two-phase project in Futian's Shangsha Village, Shenzhen. The design highlights how we "converse with the future and render a unique shopping experience that advances the development of the city" by creating an urban lifestyle center nestled between residential and corporate towers.

The first phase of the project includes high-rise twin office towers and residential towers to form a live-work complex, while the second phase includes residential, retail, recreation, cultural, and exhibition facilities with three overarching themes: nature, technology, and art. The design merges two different styles together in one homogeneous master plan, maintaining the village folk identity while revitalizing the area through its corporate identity.

Phase 2 features organic-shaped low-rise buildings wrapped with lush greenery, glass facades, and balconies. The public plaza features wide-span platforms for social gatherings, along with water fixtures, terraces, and miniature gardens. The twin tower offices in Phase 1 have already topped out and entered the curtain wall installation phase, while the second phase is still under construction.

Aedas has recently revealed its design for Shirble — The Prime, a new mixed-use development that would revitalize the Ba Gua Ling industrial zone, a central area of Shenzhen. The design features a retail podium from which one office tower and three residential ones of various heights rise, connected by a sky-park at 150 meters above the ground. The high-density development aims to respond to the city’s demand for housing while bringing multiple aspects of urban life into one building.