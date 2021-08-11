We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Aedas Designs Mixed-Use Development in Shenzhen

Aedas Designs Mixed-Use Development in Shenzhen

Save this article
Aedas Designs Mixed-Use Development in Shenzhen

Aedas has revealed its design for Shirble — The Prime, a new mixed-use development that would revitalize the Ba Gua Ling industrial zone, a central area of Shenzhen. The design features a retail podium from which one office tower and three residential ones of various heights rise, connected by a sky-park at 150 metres above the ground. The high-density development aims to respond to the city’s demand for housing while bringing multiple aspects of urban life into one building.

Courtesy of AedasCourtesy of AedasCourtesy of AedasCourtesy of Aedas+ 12

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Featuring large scale urban infrastructure, Ba Gua Ling is a former printing industry hub now characterized by vacancy and lack of investment. As the city of Shenzhen continues its accelerated urban renewal, the area is now the focus of regeneration plans. The design proposed by Aedas is shaped in relation to the surrounding landscape and transportation network, maximizing views and cross-ventilation. As stated by the designers, the crown of each tower is a reference to the open wings of the Peng bird, a nod to Shenzen’s prominence.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

The residential towers feature various unit sizes, from small lofts to large apartments. The sky-park provides a communal space for the residential program, encompassing a sky garden, gym, clubhouse and other recreational facilities. Social gathering spaces can also be found in the retail podium, together with indoor-outdoor areas that would cater to the residents as well as the local community.

Related Article

Aedas Envisions a Fluid Design for a Tourist Resort Tower in Zhanjiang

Regarding the architectural image of the project, the residential towers feature curved balconies with silver-white aluminium finishes, while the office building showcases a minimalist curtain wall. The design is optimized for maximum cross ventilation while a lighting strategy is employed to avoid glare. Biophilic design elements are introduced through the green roof, the podium garden and indoor green walls.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Aedas Designs Mixed-Use Development in Shenzhen" 11 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966561/aedas-designs-mixed-use-development-in-shenzhen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream