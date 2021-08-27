A Virtual Tour of Luis Barragan's Unbuilt House in Houston Texas

In 1984, the Menil Museum in Houston, Texas, commissioned the Mexican architect Luis Barragan to build a 3,000-square feet guest house to be located across the street from the famous Rothko Chapel. The architect came back with a design for a dazzling purple, pink, and orange 8,000-square feet mansion that looked to be more at home in Mexico City than a Houston residential suburban lot. So, due to the ensuing conflict between client and architect, the house would never get built, only displayed as an exhibition within the Menil’s galleries.

This video explores this palatial display of vibrant colors and complex interconnected spaces with a virtual walkthrough and a history lesson. Explore what it would have been like if this lost design by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect had been built and learn more about this house and its architect.

Explore Luis Barragan's Unbuilt House in Houston Texas on Enscape.

