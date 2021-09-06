Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Coast of Guerrero

Save this picture! Sea Club Punta Marques / 128 arquitectura y diseño urbano + kontrast. Image © Alejandro Gutiérrez

Guerrero is a state in the southwest corner of Mexico that shares land borders with the State of Mexico, Morelos, Puebla, Oaxaca, and Michoacán and a coastline with the Pacific Ocean. With over 64,281 km² of territory, it is the twelfth most populated state in Mexico. It's capital city is Chilpancingo de Juárez and it's most populated city is Acapulco de Juárez.

There are many factors that contribute to Guerrero's cultural richness and economic importance. Tourists flock to its world-famous coasts, especially Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, and Acapulco, which served as one of the most important ports for the Spanish Empire before undergoing rapid growth in the 1950s and becoming Mexico's 16th largest, and 21st most populated, city. Today, thanks to the rapid urbanization sweeping through Mexico and the burgeoning populations of its cities, local architects have set to work designing and building residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo

Punta Ixtapa House / Pseudónimo + Andrea Nova Interiorismo. Image © Zaickz Studio

Villas Finestre / CC Arquitectos. Image © Yoshihiro Koitani

Zihuatanejo

Mishel House / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image © César Belio

Lyons Garden House / Co Lateral. Image © Claudio Napolitano

Lyons House / Co Lateral. Image © Claudio Napolitano

Z House / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Acapulco

Casa H24 / R-ZERO Arquitectos. Image Cortesía de R-ZERO Arquitectos

Sea Club Punta Marques / 128 arquitectura y diseño urbano + kontrast. Image © Alejandro Gutiérrez

La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + Diana Arnau. Image © Diana Arnau

Hotel Encanto Acapulco / Miguel Angel Aragonés. Image © Miguel Angel Aragonés

Sunset Chapel / BNKR Arquitectura. Image © Jaime Navarro

EOS Acapulco / Dpgarquitectos. Image © Héctor Armando Herrera

ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your work or article published or send a comment? Use the submission form here.