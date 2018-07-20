World
  La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + DIANA ARNAU

La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + DIANA ARNAU

  • 15:00 - 20 July, 2018
La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + DIANA ARNAU
La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + DIANA ARNAU , © Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

© Diana Arnau

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Text description provided by the architects. La Solana consists of a renovation and extention of a house built in the 60’s by Oscar and Eduardo Hagerman. The house is located on an exclusive area overlooking the Acapulco bay. 

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

The house is set on a 1210 sqm rocky, sloping ground. It has 5 bedrooms, each of them with closets, bathroom and terrace, a family room, kitchen, living room, dinning room, pool, outdoor bar and parking for 3 cars, with a total consruction of 1050 sqm, divided into 3 levels that adjust to the topography.

Plan
Plan

The project  consists of 3 volumes. The first, upper volume, is the access and parking. Going down the stairs you reach the second volume, with 2 levels. On the upper level and through a private terrace you have the main bedroom, The lower level has 2 mirrored bedrooms, wich you enter through a  deck terrace/corridor. At the end of the terrace you reach the family room, a more closed space with a TV room, dinning table, kitchenette and bathroom.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

Descending half a level you find the third volume. On the upper floor you have the main living/dinning room completely opened, and the kitchen. Below this space there are 2 more rooms with their respective terrace and private garden.
The pool area, wich has a jacuzzi and a bar, articulates this two volumes.
All the spaces are connected by the stairs that adapt to the terrain.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

The room’s façade is made of glass doors to take advantage of the views to the bay. A wooden courtain was placed in front of the windows to give those rooms privacy. The courtain folds depending on the light and privacy the user wants. The  courtain also evoques the courtains the original house had, commonly used in Acapulco houses on the 60’s. The fixed furniture such as beds and closets were designed to integrate with each space. 

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

The main living/dinning room has the least changes, to maintain some of the original escence. Glass railings were instaled to open the views to the ocean. The stairs and structural walls are made of stone collected from the site, and the new structure is composed of circular steel columns.

© Diana Arnau
© Diana Arnau

The vegetation of the place remained untouched, it provides shadow to the house and keeps the temperature cool. New vegetation was planted to give greener views and more privacy.

About this office
HGR Arquitectos
Office
DIANA ARNAU
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "La Solana House / HGR Arquitectos + DIANA ARNAU " 20 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/790431/la-solana-house-hgr-arquitectos-plus-diana-arnau/> ISSN 0719-8884

