We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Stable
  4. Ecuador
  5. San José Stables / RAMA Estudio

San José Stables / RAMA Estudio

Save this project
San José Stables / RAMA Estudio

© Jag Studio© Jag Studio© Jag Studio© Jag Studio+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Stable
Ecuador
  • Architects: RAMA estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  92
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jag Studio
  • Design Team:Felipe Donoso, Carolina Rodas, Carla Chávez
  • Construction:RAMA estudio
  • Project Team:Felipe Donoso, Carolina Rodas, Carla Chávez, María Fernanda Ayala, Naomi Rivadeneira, Daniel Merchán
  • Electric Installation:Jefferson Pérez
  • Sanitary Installations And Equipment:Edison Parreño
  • Civil Works And Structural Carpentry:Vicente Tigse
  • Wood Panels:Yánez Carpinteros
  • Metalsmith:Hierro Hogar
  • Country:Ecuador
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Text description provided by the architects. We are entrusted with an infrastructure, which houses 3 horses, a utility room, drinking troughs, a toilet, and saddle space. The project seeks to bring together all the services in a single pavilion where all the activities for the care and feeding of the animals are carried out.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The idea was to solve the program under a large roof with a light and slender structure, which blends in with the surrounding eucalyptus forests. This is accomplished through a sequence of porticoes cemented with minimal support points, which were built on site with eucalyptus wood using simple joinery assemblies and hardware.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Mixed structural pieces (wood and tensioned rod) are inserted into the trusses, resulting in light, contemporary, and almost invisible elements. With these trusses, a 7.5 meters span between supports is achieved, leaving the interior space totally free for the arrangement of the mangers and a front strip that opens to the most public spaces of the project.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

One of the requirements of the project was to think about a future expansion, the repetition of these structural frames gives the building the possibility of progressive and flexible horizontal growth.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Inside, the manger modules occupy a space of 3x4 meters each, made up of prefabricated pine stave panels, worked by carpenters from a workshop in the area, these boxes are mounted raised from the ground, giving the feeling that they float doing even more light to the building.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The manger modules are set back, leaving a front access walkway, which is used as an outdoor covered space where they are located: the horse trough, care area, saddling, shade, and protection from the rain.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The roof of this pavilion is solved to single water, which allows directing and collecting rainwater in the direction of the rear facade of the building, towards a stone channel that runs along the rear edge where the water infiltrates back into the building. ground. The structure is implanted in the least invasive way to the ground by fusing a perimeter chain + 1 rib in each axis of the structure, which allows us to occupy the minimum amount of concrete to anchor the structure to the ground.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

The subfloor is formed with earth+ a bit of cement using the material from the site, improving its resistance through manual compaction, inside the stables the hay floor is covered, which helps to improve the thermal comfort of the animals, facilitates the cleaning of waste and allows urine to infiltrate directly into the ground.

Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry

In this project we worked by hand with carpenters and resources from the area, during construction the modulation of materials and the management of resources were a priority; Generating the minimum possible waste, each surplus of wood was incorporated into the structure, support elements, or furniture conformation of the front room, the metalwork water tanks are cut in the middle and are reused for the water troughs.

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

For the development of the project, local labor was used and for the subsequent maintenance of the project the community is involved, closing the cycle in which the project helps to activate the economy of the place, sowing environmental and sustainability awareness among the residents of a rural area that is increasingly threatened by "modernity".

Save this picture!
© Jag Studio
© Jag Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pichincha, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Rama Estudio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureStableEcuador
Cite: "San José Stables / RAMA Estudio" [Caballerizas San José / RAMA Estudio] 24 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/967278/san-jose-stables-rama-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream