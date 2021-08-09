We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. Armenia
  5. Tumo Center for Creative Technologies / Bernard Khoury Architects

Tumo Center for Creative Technologies / Bernard Khoury Architects

Save this project
Tumo Center for Creative Technologies / Bernard Khoury Architects

© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Other Facilities, Community, Adaptive Reuse
Gyumri, Armenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

Text description provided by the architects. The Tumo Center for Creative Technologies is an innovative, free-of-charge open digital media learning hub. Following the 2011 opening of its flagship location in Yerevan and the AGBU NKR Campus previously developed by Bernard Khoury / DW5, Tumo opened another branch in Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, in May 2015. Temporarily located in the Gyumri Technological Center, the Gyumri Tumo Center for Creative Technologies will be moved into the neighboring Gyumri Theater, following our proposed rehabilitation and expansion scheme for the building.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

Similar to the original Tumo, this 2,500-square-meter center’s curriculum encompasses the same four focus areas: animation, video game development, digital media, and web development. The after-school synergistic hub is to be equipped with state-of-the-art digital technology and staffed by educators and media professionals to help students explore and produce creative content and media applications through real-life projects.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Ground Floor Plan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

Despite having survived two major earthquakes gravely damaging the city, Gyumri still attracts visitors to witness the relics of its historic architecture and protected buildings, and so the choice to preserve as much of the surviving structures as possible was crucial. First built in the 1850s, the existing building has undergone several stages of construction in order to serve various programs ranging from a People’s House to a local television broadcasting center. However, the Gyumri Theater acquired its title from the opera house it once held, for which the main hall was converted into its most characteristic space: a theater with a pivoting stage.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Cinema Level Plan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Cinema Level Plan

Our intervention consists of reconfiguring the Gyumri Theater building into interactive learning platforms, with the main working space planned within the former opera house theater, designed as a stepped collective workspace and 3D printing lab that can be converted into its former 200-seat theater space for screenings and performances.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

The proposed scheme emphasizes the impact it will have on the social and cultural fabric of the city by connecting it to the existing public spaces in a gesture that reconciles the two differing topographic levels it addresses. The main student spaces are located on the ground floor level, accessible from the eastern façade at the lower park level, whereas all other public and non-student-related functions such as the main lobby, administration, and public amphitheater are accessed at the upper street level along the western façade, from the roof of the ground floor space. Designed as an interactive public space including an imposing arch, bar, and common gathering spaces, the roof acts as a connection between the interior and exterior activities that can occur, tucked below a grand canopy whose mirrored underside reflects the vibrant happenings of the center to the surrounding city.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Section BB
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Section BB
Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

The southern and eastern facades of the building, initially constructed in local turfa stone and finished in white plaster, are preserved and restored, whereas all other facades and additions are rendered in vibrant red color, contrasting against the monochromatic palette of the surrounding cityscape. The public amphitheater is exposed at the upper level, exteriorizing the complex’s interior content through outdoor projections.

Save this picture!
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan
© DW5 BERNARD KHOURY - Photo by Sona Manukyan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gyumri, Armenia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bernard Khoury Architects
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesPublic ArchitectureCommunityRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseArmenia
Cite: "Tumo Center for Creative Technologies / Bernard Khoury Architects" 09 Aug 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/966433/tumo-center-for-creative-technologies-bernard-khoury-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream