From Defining the Collective to Creating New Contextual Synergies: 4 Emerging Practices in Europe

Four emerging architecture studio profiles from Switzerland, Germany, and Spain have been chosen by New Generations, a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 500 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space for those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every month Archdaily will publish a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

On architecture and beyond

Leopold Banchini Architects was founded in 2017 by Leopold Banchini out of a desire to follow his instinctive interests. Based in Geneva, the office is a multidisciplinary research team exploring the frontiers of space shaping. Deliberately ignoring borders and embracing globality, it aims to expand the traditional definitions of the project making using DIY culture and eclecticism as means of emancipation. Deeply rooted in architectural history, it is interested as well in contemporary popular cultures as in vernacular traditions and crafts.

Defining the collective

Save this picture! Rhombi house _studio ONOFF. Image © Matthias kestel

ON/OFF is an interdisciplinary design studio based in Berlin. They work collaboratively, drawing on the diversity of skills within their group to realize cross-format projects, including mobile structures, film and projection, building workshops, and writing. Aiming to challenge conventional ideas of inhabiting and sharing space, the practice explores the in-betweens and overlaps of the urban experience to engage citizens in an immediate relationship with their environment.

Shelter is not enough

Save this picture! Build a longer table not a higher fence - Architecture for Refugess SCHWEIZ . Image © AfR CH

The Architecture for Refugees SCHWEIZ association, based in Switzerland, aims to improve the integration process of refugees, preferring inclusion over integration. They aim to realize spaces where newcomers and Swiss citizens can get to know each other, interact, and can create new friendships and relationships. With the motto, “shelter is not enough”, they facilitate public spaces for interaction and coming together.

AZAB | Bilbao, ES

Dialectical tension

AZAB Architects was established in 2018 by Cristina Acha, Miguel Zaballa, Ane Arce and Iñigo Berasategui. As architects from different generations, they interlace their shared interests on cultural and social concerns. Common to their diverse projects is the combination of efficiency and imagination to emerge new synergies and relations that remain hidden in each specific context.

