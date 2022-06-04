We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Housing for the Olympic Village Buenos Aires 2018 / Alonso&Crippa + Ariel Jinchuk + Lucas Grande + Pedro Yañez

Housing for the Olympic Village Buenos Aires 2018 / Alonso&Crippa + Ariel Jinchuk + Lucas Grande + Pedro Yañez

Housing for the Olympic Village Buenos Aires 2018 / Alonso&Crippa + Ariel Jinchuk + Lucas Grande + Pedro Yañez
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Master Plan, Apartments
Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Design Team : Juan Campanini, Constanza Chiozza, Josefina Sposito
  • Clients : Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Youth Olimpic Games
  • City : Buenos Aires
  • Country : Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal is developed in Villa Soldati, an area of the city of Buenos Aires that has been relegated in its development in the first half of the 20th century, and then it has been a laboratory of urban projects that have not prospered. The current scenario is an area of low housing density, low-qualified green areas, and poor infrastructure. Projecting the Olympic Village in this sector of the city is the opportunity to produce a qualitative change in the urbanity of the southern area.

Axonometría - Contexto
Axonometría - Contexto
Catálogo de edificios
Catálogo de edificios

Being this the third contest of a consecutive series, we decided to rescue and value some of the subjects that have already been outlined: the continuity of morphological tissue, the visual permeability in the ground floors and the incorporation of common spaces inside the buildings, to intensify its scope in urban terms, proposing a new architectural language that incorporates variation with respect to previous projects.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
In accordance with the guidelines of the regulations for the area, we established differentiated strategies according to the particular situation of each lot. We decided to project the common spaces of the buildings as urban elements. This allowed us to rethink two archetypal images: the dome and the loggia.

Cúpula - Edificio en esquina
Cúpula - Edificio en esquina
Loggia - Edificio medianeras
Loggia - Edificio medianeras

The Cuple. In corner buildings, spaces of common use are located at the top, hierarchizing the inflection point inside the block, as a recognizable landmark in the landscape. These places allow greater openness to the city, a place from which to contemplate the horizon and at the same time a point of reference at a distance in the area.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The series also allows establishing a dialogue between the buildings, recovering the memory of the Buenos Aires of the early twentieth century where the domes printed their character in the center of Buenos Aires, reinterpreted in a contemporary element that functions as a symbol, but especially, privileges the best views for a community use program.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Axonometría - Edificio en esquina
Axonometría - Edificio en esquina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The plaza and the loggia. In the buildings of the downtown block (double front), we decided to locate the space of common uses again at the highest point, turning it towards the interior where squares of restricted use are formed. These semi-open spaces in double-height refer us to the Italian loggia, with its double condition of functioning as the building's top, incorporating a public program in relation to the annexed open space.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Units
Units
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Unit. All the units are arranged to the outside, having a high degree of comfort in terms of orientation, cross ventilation, visuals, and own expansions. The typologies have different spatial configurations, maintaining their structural module, and allowing interchangeability according to the requirements.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Project location

Address:Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina

Ariel Jinchuk
Alonso&Crippa
Lucas Grande
Pedro Yañez
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Housing for the Olympic Village Buenos Aires 2018 / Alonso&Crippa + Ariel Jinchuk + Lucas Grande + Pedro Yañez" [Viviendas para la Villa Olímpica Buenos Aires / Alonso&Crippa + Ariel Jinchuk + Lucas Grande + Pedro Yañez] 04 Jun 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965443/housing-for-the-olympic-village-buenos-aires-2018-alonso-and-crippa-plus-ariel-jinchuk-plus-lucas-grande-plus-pedro-yanez> ISSN 0719-8884

