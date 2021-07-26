We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Twelve Architects Designs Manchester Version of the High Line

Twelve Architects Designs Manchester Version of the High Line

Save this article
Twelve Architects Designs Manchester Version of the High Line

Echoing New York’s High Line, Manchester’s Castlefield Viaduct, a disused railway viaduct dating back to the Victorian, will be transformed into a public park. The design developed by Twelve Architects pays homage to the city’s industrial heritage while bringing new life to the structure and establishing a new vibrant public space within the city centre. The two-stage design process creates a temporary park, enlisting the public’s feedback before implementing the new urban design.

© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners+ 10

Save this picture!
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners

Once used to transport coal, the cast iron and steel bridge has stood unused since the closure of Manchester Central station in 1969, having benefited only from minor repairs and maintenance work. Now the heritage structure is set to be transformed into a public park, in tune with the city’s new aspirations for improving the urban environment. The project is developed with the involvement of the local community, with the first stage consisting of a pilot installation and temporary park available throughout the summer of 2022, which will allow the public to experience the park and give feedback, which will then shape the vision for the permanent regeneration of the viaduct.

Save this picture!
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners

The pilot project developed by Twelve Architects creates three zones that take visitors on a journey from the viaduct’s current state to what the transformation could provide to the city dwellers. After a welcoming area containing various amenities, visitors will be introduced to a viaduct section with minimal architectural and landscaping intervention meant to showcase the existing structure. The final section illustrates the park proposal showcasing lush vegetation in COR-TEN steel planters, as well as areas dedicated to art installations and community showcases, as well as an event space clad in greenery.

Related Article

FCBStudios Unveils Design for Manchester Piccadilly Hotel

The project is part of the National Trust’s Urban Places initiative, designed to address the unequal access to green space in urban areas by creating opportunities for new green infrastructure. The National Trust is a conservation charity dedicated to preserving British heritage and open spaces.

Save this picture!
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners
© Twelve Architects & Masterplanners

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Twelve Architects Designs Manchester Version of the High Line" 26 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/965286/twelve-architects-designs-manchester-version-of-the-high-line> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream