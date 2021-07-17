We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. 10 World Renowned Architects Give Advice to the Upcoming Generation

Renzo Piano, Tatiana Bilbao, Alejandro Aravena, Bjarke Ingels, Anupama Kundoo, Anna Heringer, Anne Lacaton, Norman Foster, and Frank Gehry were interviewed by Louisiana Channel to advise the upcoming generation of architects on the role of the architect in the 21st century. The architects share insights on how to become architects and what they envision would help the youth create a better world.

The architects talk about several themes such as empathy, knowledge, exploration, and beauty, and how they can help achieve a successful built environment. Renzo Piano talks about beauty as an art of discovery, and how regardless of the difficulty of creating a better world, young architects should think of creating beautiful places that allow people to meet and coexist. Tatiana Bilbao talks about the importance of understanding the context, and how the way to properly operate abroad is to have the opportunity to look at things that residents of this neighborhood often overlook.

One Beverly Hills Development by Foster + Partners. Image © dbox / Foster + Partners
Frank Gehry explains how architects should have an emotional response to their work that lasts centuries. Kengo Kuma advises the youth to travel to the farthest place on the planet and explore the differences in their culture and environment, let it influence their design thinking. Anna Heringer talks about architecture as a powerful tool through materials and resource usage, and how it contributes to the improvement of society. Norman Foster asks the youth to question whether their career path is definitely want they want to do for the rest of their lives, and whether it is something they can totally immerse themselves in for the next 40-50 years.

Bjarke Ingels highlights the importance of empathy in architecture, and how the future of the built environment should be open ended and conscious. Alejandro Aravena emphasizes on the importance of grasping knowledge and understanding the details and norms. Anne Lacaton emphasizes on feeling in-lined with what architects are doing and the contemporary society, thinking of architecture as spaces for life, not just representation. And finally, Anupama Kundoo shares her thoughts on the importance of balancing between traveling and being in solitude with oneself.

To see more architecture videos, check ArchDaily's full coverage of Louisiana Channel's series of interviews.

Kengo Kuma's biophilic office of the future in Milan, Italy.. Image Courtesy of Luxigon
