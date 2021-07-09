We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Nakagin Capsule Tower Building to be Regenerated as Modular Accommodation Capsules

Nakagin Capsule Tower Building to be Regenerated as Modular Accommodation Capsules

Save this article
Nakagin Capsule Tower Building to be Regenerated as Modular Accommodation Capsules

After ongoing uncertainties about the future state of the The Nakagin Capsule Tower Building, Kisho Kurokawa Architects and Urban Design Office Chiyoda-ku, have decided to dismantle the iconic architecture and regenerate its capsules as accommodation units and museum installations across the world. The regeneration plan follows the initial concept of "Metabolism", re-configurating the elements instead of complete demolition.

Courtesy of Nakagin TowerCourtesy of Nakagin TowerCourtesy of Nakagin TowerCourtesy of Nakagin Tower+ 10

All of the capsules will be refurbished to their initial form through crowdfunding. Some of the capsules will be removed and donated to museums, while the rest will be "reused" as accommodation facilities. After many requests of transferring the capsules overseas to museums such as the Pompidou Center in Paris, the architects decided to display the capsules in museums across the world so many people can experience its unique design. A model room capsule is currently on display at the Museum of Modern Art Saitama, designed by Kisho Kurokawa.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower

Since 2018, the buildings has been operating as a "Monthly Capsules" facility, allowing people to stay at the tower as trial accommodation for one month. In almost two and a half years, the capsules have been used by over 200 people with positive feedbacks, which persuaded the team of architects to develop nationwide "accommodation capsules". 

Related Article

Nakagin Capsule Tower Could Face Demolition

Crowdfunding has already begun on the Motion Gallery site since July 2nd to fund the repairs of the capsules being  donated to museums. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower
Courtesy of Nakagin Tower

Built in 1972, the Nakagin Tower was the first capsule architecture project, designed around the vision of an adaptable and dynamic architecture, where modules can be plugged into the central core, replaced, or exchanged. The capsules were designed to house traveling business people that worked in central Tokyo; therefore, each unit measuring 4x2.5 meters contains the necessary amenities to accommodate one person. All features and fixtures were factory-manufactured and pre-assembled.

News via PRTImes Japan

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Nakagin Capsule Tower Building to be Regenerated as Modular Accommodation Capsules " 09 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964831/nakagin-capsule-tower-building-to-be-regenerated-as-modular-accommodation-capsules> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream