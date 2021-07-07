We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Refraction House / RAD

Refraction House / RAD

Save this project
Refraction House / RAD

© William Sutanto© William Sutanto© William Sutanto© William Sutanto+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Refraction house is another micro experiment from RAD+ar, that questions the optimal way to preserve old unsustainable east-west facing deep plan, while questioning wall as the most basic element of privacy barrier.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Increase illumination – Decrease Heat Transmission

The existing deep plan, facing west and east in tropical climate was not very favorable and best approach to achieve sustainability. Therefore, to ensure that every internal functional area to achieve natural lighting of 300 lux, we replace the majority of walls which prevent said concept into series of different glass block combination, that refracts lighting deep into the center of the house.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

As the act to reduce direct heat in east west façade, direct approach of simply wall up front and back terrace were found to be most effective, as both sides were provided with open air balconies that ensure the heat being released in slower time at night were suddenly stacked vertically. Hence, each room facing these direct façades were benefited with plenty of illumination during daytime without has to compromise with heat in comparison to its normal opening before.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
Section A-A
Section A-A

Mini internal garden was created in to ensure no major vegetation was blocking the maximum illumination entering the house, therefore smaller series of courtyard in back, front and the middle of site was chosen as the most appropriate integration. The transformation, retained majority of the structure and were to simplify and minimize the unnecessary element, then rather go basic and emphasize its functionality.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto
Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

By finding a place to live in an everchanging environment like a walkway in a park within a single building, it will create a new sense of unique experience within the family that goes with time. As various lifestyle changes are expected in the future, the translucency of the glass-block  could acted as blank canvas that might be filled with creativity and narrative of the family along its way.

Save this picture!
© William Sutanto
© William Sutanto

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Office

Product

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Refraction House / RAD" 07 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964603/refraction-house-rad> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream