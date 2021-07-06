We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. GMP Converts Steel Factory in Shanghai Into Art Academy

GMP Converts Steel Factory in Shanghai Into Art Academy

Save this article
GMP Converts Steel Factory in Shanghai Into Art Academy

Gmp has won a competition to redesign a disused stainless steel factory that would accommodate the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts. In tune with China's newfound interest in adaptive reuse, the project retains the core structure of the 860-meter long industrial building, as well as its ventilation towers. At the same time, it redesigns the façade and accentuates the central axis through a mix of social spaces. The design is part of a larger redevelopment plan to transform the former industrial site into an art district.

© Willmore CG© Willmore CG© Willmore CG© Willmore CG+ 12

Save this picture!
© Willmore CG
© Willmore CG

The stainless steel factory dates from 1986 and has closed its doors in 2016 after playing an important role in the country's industrial production. The site has been assigned as the new primary location for the Shanghai Academy of Art, one of China's key art institutions and an important entity for international art exchange. Gmp won the competition to refurbish the industrial building against several established firms such as Kengo Kuma and Associates, Perkins& Will or Ennead Architects.

Save this picture!
© Willmore CG
© Willmore CG

The design's main feature is a central space running from east to west along the central axis of the entire building, constituting the main circulation while also aggregating a series of spaces for students, teachers, and campus visitors to meet and interact. The space also doubles as an exhibition area. Along this axis, there are five points of intersection, where the circulation becomes a bridge to allow for north-south pedestrian and motorized traffic.

Related Article

OMA Wins Competition to Design Chengdu's Future Science City

The project replaces the facade with large glazed panels doubled by a metal mesh. This double-skin facade, together with the existing natural roof ventilation, allows for natural cooling and energy savings. The interior space will comprise studios, a publicly accessible forum with restaurants, a library, sports facilities, a museum and exhibition areas. The site for the Arts Academy will serve 4000 students and 600 teaching staff.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "GMP Converts Steel Factory in Shanghai Into Art Academy" 06 Jul 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/964473/gmp-converts-steel-factory-in-shanghai-into-art-academy> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream