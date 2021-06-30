LUMA Arles / Gehry Partners

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Since its inception in 2013, LUMA Arles has overseen the transformation of the Parc des Ateliers, a 27-acre former industrial site in Arles, France, to create a new creative campus bringing together artists and innovators of the future.

The centrepiece of LUMA Arles is The Tower designed by Los Angeles-based Canadian architect Frank Gehry, which houses exhibition galleries, project spaces, research and archive facilities, workshop and seminar rooms and a café.

LUMA Arles also encompasses six historic, large-scale industrial buildings, five of which have been revitalised by the New York-based German architect Annabelle Selldorf for presentations, installations, exhibitions, and artists’ residences.

The entire campus is set within a public park designed by Belgian landscape architect Bas Smets.