LUMA Arles / Gehry Partners

LUMA Arles / Gehry Partners

© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan© Iwan Baan+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Exhibition Center
Arles, France
  • Architects: Gehry Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15831
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Text description provided by the architects. Since its inception in 2013, LUMA Arles has overseen the transformation of the Parc des Ateliers, a 27-acre former industrial site in Arles, France, to create a new creative campus bringing together artists and innovators of the future.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The centrepiece of LUMA Arles is The Tower designed by Los Angeles-based Canadian architect Frank Gehry, which houses exhibition galleries, project spaces, research and archive facilities, workshop and seminar rooms and a café.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
Diagram
Diagram
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

LUMA Arles also encompasses six historic, large-scale industrial buildings, five of which have been revitalised by the New York-based German architect Annabelle Selldorf for presentations, installations, exhibitions, and artists’ residences.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The entire campus is set within a public park designed by Belgian landscape architect Bas Smets.

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Project gallery

Project location

Address:35 Avenue Victor Hugo, 13200 Arles, France

