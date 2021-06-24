We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail
  4. Japan
  5. Cartier Shinsaibashi Façade / Klein Dytham architecture

Cartier Shinsaibashi Façade / Klein Dytham architecture

Save this project
Cartier Shinsaibashi Façade / Klein Dytham architecture

Courtesy of CartierCourtesy of CartierCourtesy of CartierCourtesy of Cartier+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail, Store
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

Text description provided by the architects. Cartier, located on a prominent corner of Shinsaibashi, a high-end shopping district of Osaka, shares an intersection with the metallic and glassy exteriors of Apple, Nike and Burberry. By contrast, its 3-dimensional wooden façade, designed by Klein Dytham architecture (KDa), wraps the corner of the building, bringing an intimacy and warmth to the commercial area.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

To create an environmentally conscious structure that reflects Cartier’s involvement in responsible jewelry, KDa looked to renewable and recycled sources, as well as local artisanship. Hinoki (Japanese cypress) from Gifu Prefecture and Kyoto was chosen for its warm tones and historical background, and recycled aluminum used in its structural framework.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

Craftsmanship became a key focus of the design, a reflection of Cartier’s revered artisans and meticulous attention to detail, paralleled with Japan’s renowned traditional crafts.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

The geometric pattern of gently protruding interlocking diamonds takes inspiration from both classic Cartier jewelry and Japanese traditional hinoki masu (sake boxes). The seasoned hinoki itself hails from 60 to 70 year-old trees, all domestically sourced. Twelve different hinoki units were designed to compose the main façade, its corners, skirting and arched window details. In total, more than 2,500 units were used, each individually handcrafted and finished by Kyoto master carpenters using time-honored joinery techniques.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

Situated at the base of an existing building, a double-height entrance arch and side windows have been left open to draw attention to the two floors of the store. With only a 200mm zone to work with between the existing building and the boundary line, the challenge was affixing the façade to the existing structure. For this, an aluminum frame was constructed to support the hinoki units as panels, which were lowered into place from above.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

As a material architecturally used for temples, shrines and castles, as well as for Japanese baths and tableware, hinoki is naturally stable and weather resistant. For the Cartier façade, it’s natural grain and tone are further protected with a rain and UV-resistant clear lacquer.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

In the day time, its northeast-facing side is lit up by morning sunlight, enhancing the wood’s characteristic beauty. Osaka, though, is as much alive in the evening as it is during shopping hours. To keep the façade striking at night, individual LED lights behind each unit illuminate the structure. Diffused by the box-like diamond of each section, the effect not only increases the three-dimensionality of the façade, but gives it an inviting warm glow.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Cartier
Courtesy of Cartier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward, Osaka, 542-0085, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Klein Dytham architecture
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreJapan
Cite: "Cartier Shinsaibashi Façade / Klein Dytham architecture" 24 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963833/cartier-shinsaibashi-facade-klein-dytham-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream