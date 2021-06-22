We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

Save this project
Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates

© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa© Masao Nishikawa+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Mitaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Text description provided by the architects. This small wood-framed residence for a family of three takes advantage of the riverside views from its lot on the outskirts of Tokyo. Designed to cater to a work-from-home lifestyle, the storage, kitchen appliances, and other functional features are built into the walls to enhance unity and continuity in the long, narrow space. The result is a home where daily life coexists comfortably with work.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

A key design challenge was assimilating contradictory elements such as work/leisure, interior/exterior, and private/public in order to achieve that harmonious lifestyle within a limited space. In contrast to private areas such as the master bedroom and child’s bedroom on the first floor, the second floor consists of a single open room.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

The front balcony, a glassed-in intermediary space with deep eaves, plays an especially important role in transitioning between work and leisure. The furniture on the balcony has a similar aesthetic to that inside the house, which creates a sense of continuity, while the one-way glass blocks visibility from the road but lets in natural scenery, resulting in a uniquely comfortable atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa
Save this picture!
Secitons
Secitons
Save this picture!
© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

Enclosing all functional elements within wall storage units allowed us to eliminate the visual noise of excess objects and enhance concentration on work. Meanwhile, the exposed rafters of the gable roof with indirect lighting set into them make this second-floor space both unusual and relaxing. Perhaps this design approach, which takes smallness not as a minus but as a plus in terms of coziness and comfort, will be even more sought after in the post-Covid 19 era.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
APOLLO Architects & Associates
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Grace House / APOLLO Architects & Associates" 22 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963759/grace-house-apollo-architects-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream