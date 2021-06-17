We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United States
  5. Kokedama Forest Installation / Nomad Studio

Kokedama Forest Installation / Nomad Studio

Kokedama Forest Installation / Nomad Studio

© Nomad Studio© Nomad Studio© Nomad Studio© Nomad Studio+ 24

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures, Sustainability & Green Design
Philadelphia, United States
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The ephemeral installation, a 1,000 SQF miniature sculptural forest consisting of more than 1,200 forestry seedling kokedamas nested within an inverted dome carved out from a fragile and intricate metal network, has received exceptional recognition from both the audience and the organization.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

A sustainable installation with a second life. As part of the project philosophy, after its run in the Philadelphia Flower Show, ending on June 13, Kokedama Forest will have a second life becoming a part of the collection at NorthPark Center in Dallas, Texas.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

In regards to the hundreds of native seedlings currently on display, they will be adopted by Tyler Arboretum, located in the heart of Delaware County, a historical organization whose mission is to preserve, enhance, and share their heritage, collections, and landscapes, to create and inspire stewards of the natural world.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

An important reflection about soil dwellers. This second act of Kokedama Forest is just as important as its initial installation at the Philadelphia Flower Show since it completes the life cycle of the sculptural micro-woodland. With Kokedama Forest, William E. Roberts and Laura Santín, founding partners of Nomad Studio, make a visual reflection upon the hidden importance of soil dwellers and how their indissoluble partnership with plants creates a suitable habitat for all of us. “The generosity of NorthPark Center, Tyler Arboretum, and the rest of the collaborators that will host Kokedama Forest assure that the narrative of the project continues to inspire people to reflect upon its message.”

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

During their visit, guests have been welcomed to enter the micro-woodland and be surrounded by the levitating kokedamas: hundreds of seedlings proudly displaying their intimate relationship with soil supported by a 7.5 feet high three-dimensional metal structure. This assemblage has been woven with steel inviting the contradictory blend of strength and delicacy that is implicit in all living networks.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

With this stimulating sculptural micro-forest, Nomad focuses on the fact that soil is one of the key habitats of the planet which too often is undervalued despite being indispensable.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

Kokedamas as a symbol of the relationship between plants and soil. Kokedamas(*) are a poetic materialization of the intimate relationship between soil and plants, an inspiring blend of nature and art.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

Nomad has found in Kazumi Garden, a family business that is at the forefront of the art of kokedamas in the United States, the perfect ally to handcraft the 1,200 kokedamas that are part of the ephemeral installation. "Kazumi’s respect and craftsmanship, as well as their commitment with beauty, demonstrated both in their daily work and with the installation, make Kazumi’s family an indispensable part of Kokedama Forest without which it would not be possible", in the words of Nomad.

Similarly, Nomad counted on Timber Forge Woodworks, the custom design and craft fabrication workshop responsible for the fabrication of the metal structure. "We always want our work to feel like it has a story to tell, and Kokedama Forest is an incredibly compelling way to communicate the importance of respecting the world around us, as well as underneath of us," said Timber Forge co-founder Louie Andracchio. "The Nomad team's vision for melding natural sculptures with man-made structures in an immersive experience makes you truly feel that people, plants, and the earth we all share, need each other to thrive."

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

Finally, Nomad has collaborated with Pinelands Nursery, specialist in native plants for reforestation, which have supplied the autochthonous forestry seedlings.

© Nomad Studio
© Nomad Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Avenue &, S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145, United States

Nomad Studio
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureSustainability & Green DesignUnited States
Cite: "Kokedama Forest Installation / Nomad Studio" [Instalación Kokedama Forest / Nomad Studio] 17 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963503/kokedama-forest-installation-nomad-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

