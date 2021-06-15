We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Switzerland
  5. Extension and Renovation of Riaz's Primary School / FAZ architectes

Extension and Renovation of Riaz's Primary School / FAZ architectes

Save this project
Extension and Renovation of Riaz's Primary School / FAZ architectes
Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini© Paola Corsini+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Elementary & Middle School, Renovation, Extension
Riaz, Switzerland
  • Structure Engineers:Le Collectif
  • City:Riaz
  • Country:Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

Information about the extension project of the primary school in Riaz. In 2017 the commune of Riaz organized a competition to renovate and extend its primary school dating from the 1960s. The extension gives the school a better presence in the public space, it reinforces the built ensemble while linking the different levels of the courtyards. A simple and reassuring presence emerges from the "house" symbolism expressed by the project.

Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

In the course of the project, the demographic growth of the commune of Riaz led the client to increase the number of classes and the surface area of the after-school care. A wing of the original building that was to be transformed was finally demolished to allow the new extension. This second stage will be completed in the summer of 2021.

Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

Program. The primary school is being expanded by several classrooms. The new wings add six classrooms to the four renovated ones, three smaller rooms for small group teaching, an art and craft room, and the teachers' room. An after-school care centre with a refectory and a teaching kitchen completes the school centre. Autonomous access to these premises allows residents and companies of the municipality to make use of them outside school hours.

Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini
Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

Construction. The new building consists of a central masonry core and a wooden structure for the facades, floors, and roof. Each classroom has a wall made of compressed mud bricks. These warm-textured bricks are chosen for their thermal inertia and humidity-regulating properties. All these qualities guarantee to the users a healthy comfort and a pleasant interior environment, a building in which one feels good.

Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

Technique. The concrete for the floor slab and the base walls was poured on-site. The prefabrication of the framework allowed the construction time to be limited. A dry screed of poured and leveled wood pellets made it easier to distribute the technique. The mud bricks were installed in the interiors at the same time as the advance on the facades. The interior finishing work was almost completely carried out by the careful work of the carpenters, without recourse to plasterboard and paint that are often used for finishing. These healthy construction choices leave a pleasant solvent-free after-smell.

Save this picture!
© Paola Corsini
© Paola Corsini

Project location

Address:1632 Riaz, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
FAZ architectes
Office

Products

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolRefurbishmentRenovationExtensionSwitzerland
Cite: "Extension and Renovation of Riaz's Primary School / FAZ architectes" 15 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963353/extension-and-renovation-of-riazs-primary-school-faz-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream