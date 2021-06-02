Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Dorte Mandrup's Design for IKEA Copenhagen Features a Rooftop Park

Dorte Mandrup's Design for IKEA Copenhagen Features a Rooftop Park

Save this article
Dorte Mandrup's Design for IKEA Copenhagen Features a Rooftop Park

Catering to the Danish capital's aspirations regarding infrastructure and green space, the new IKEA store in Copenhagen designed by architecture studio Dorte Mandrup features a richly plated rooftop park that doubles as a new pedestrian route stretching one kilometre within Vesterbro neighbourhood. Located in one of the city's busiest area, neighbouring the central station, the historic Meatpacking District, and the inner-city harbour, the project's elevated public space offers a respite from the bustling streets, providing the area with a much needed green space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

Dorte Mandrup's design for the new IKEA city store creates several layers of public space while also challenging the Swedish retail giant's traditional blue and yellow box aesthetic. The front plaza creates a green space at the foot of the Dybølsbro bridge, featuring bike parking, a café area and access to the rooftop park. The white façade covered in greenery is thought of as a curtain "pulled aside in a few places, revealing the items displayed inside". The façade ends with a pedestal that provides seating and a resting place around the building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

Vesterbro is a densely populated and active district of the city that only has a few green pockets and walkways available. With the new rooftop park, we want to give back a green lounge to the local community and create both intimate resting places and opportunities for spontaneous meetings. From the top of the roof, you have a beautiful undisturbed view over Vesterbro, the canal, and the inner city. - Dorte Mandrup, founder and Creative Director

Related Article

Dorte Mandrup Selected to Create the Hinge, a Landmark City Gate to Aarhus’ Newest Urban Area

The project aligns with Copenhagen's goals to become the first carbon-neutral city by 2025 and with IKEA's commitment to be a circular business by 2030. In this sense, the design features solar panels and re-uses water from the adjacent canals for cooling. The project will create parking space for more than 760 bikes, while the street level landscape and the rooftop will contain 250 trees and bushes.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup
Courtesy of Dorte Mandrup

The IKEA city store aims to change the retail experience, providing locals with a new destination and meeting place. As stated by Johan Laurell, CEO of IKEA Denmark, "[the locals] can also stop for a cup of coffee, dwell on the rooftop or meet friends for dinner. This way, we try to bring something back to the neighbourhood." The new IKEA store is expected to open its doors in 2023.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "Dorte Mandrup's Design for IKEA Copenhagen Features a Rooftop Park" 02 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962740/dorte-mandrups-design-for-ikea-copenhagen-features-a-rooftop-park> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream