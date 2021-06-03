Ford Assembly Plant Renovation Tops Out in Pittsburgh

Save this picture! Courtesy of ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology

ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology, and The University of Pittsburgh have revealed new details of the Ford Motor Assembly Plant adaptive reuse in Pittsburgh. Called The Assembly, the project aspires to become a hub of university research, entrepreneurial activity, and innovation programming. The six-story crane shed was used to hoist parts unloaded from the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks for assembly.

The former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and was originally a one-stop shop for the iconic Ford Model T, which went from assembly line to showroom floor in one building. Built in 1915 by Ford Motor Company and designed by architect John Graham, the historic building on the corner of Baum Boulevard and Morewood Avenue is located in the Bloomfield/Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The former plant featured an eight-story main building which contained the assembly areas and a vehicle showroom.

ZGF Architects designed the renovation of the original 250,000 square foot building and the 105,000 square foot addition that will house lab and office space. Wexford and its partners – Ventas Inc, Bank of America, ZGF Architects, and Turner Construction - are currently converting the plant into a hub of research and innovation. The Assembly will be the future home to University of Pittsburgh principal researchers focused on advancing knowledge and discoveries related to cancer biology and other areas.

The Assembly is scheduled for construction completion in Q1 2022.

