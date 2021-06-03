Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Ford Assembly Plant Renovation Tops Out in Pittsburgh

Ford Assembly Plant Renovation Tops Out in Pittsburgh

Save this article
Ford Assembly Plant Renovation Tops Out in Pittsburgh

ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology, and The University of Pittsburgh have revealed new details of the Ford Motor Assembly Plant adaptive reuse in Pittsburgh. Called The Assembly, the project aspires to become a hub of university research, entrepreneurial activity, and innovation programming. The six-story crane shed was used to hoist parts unloaded from the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks for assembly.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology
Courtesy of ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology

The former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018 and was originally a one-stop shop for the iconic Ford Model T, which went from assembly line to showroom floor in one building. Built in 1915 by Ford Motor Company and designed by architect John Graham, the historic building on the corner of Baum Boulevard and Morewood Avenue is located in the Bloomfield/Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The former plant featured an eight-story main building which contained the assembly areas and a vehicle showroom.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology
Courtesy of ZGF Architects, Wexford Science & Technology

ZGF Architects designed the renovation of the original 250,000 square foot building and the 105,000 square foot addition that will house lab and office space. Wexford and its partners – Ventas Inc, Bank of America, ZGF Architects, and Turner Construction - are currently converting the plant into a hub of research and innovation. The Assembly will be the future home to University of Pittsburgh principal researchers focused on advancing knowledge and discoveries related to cancer biology and other areas.

The Assembly is scheduled for construction completion in Q1 2022.

News via ZGF Architects

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Ford Assembly Plant Renovation Tops Out in Pittsburgh" 03 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962716/ford-assembly-plant-renovation-tops-out-in-pittsburgh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream