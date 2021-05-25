BIG's Västerås Travel Centre Creates a New Transport Hub Under One Roofscape

Save this picture! Courtesy of PLAYTIME and Bjarke Ingels Group

Bjarke Ingels Group has unveiled the final design for Västerås Travel Center, a transport infrastructure hub bringing together multiple travel modes within one cohesive architectural object. The project's defining feature is a light, undulating roofscape unfolding across the various complex elements of the program that make up the urban node, creating a new landmark for one of Sweden's largest cities.

BIG's proposal for Västerås Travel Center unites a series of transport-related programs and activities under one clear identity. The project expanding across the railway tracks comprises a bus terminal, travel services, a bicycle garage, outdoor bicycle parking, taxi zones, as well as commercial areas, restaurants, offices, event areas and exhibition spaces. The project is conceived to incorporate the fast flow of the travellers, as well a the slow flow of the visitors, providing accessibility for everyone.

We have designed the defining feature of Västerås Travel Center, the floating roof, as a rolling, light stratus cloud that shelters the travellers and landscape. Continuous in plan but changing in section, the roof opens the Travel Center to both the city side and the harbour side at the same time as it gathers around the traveller, serving to protect, collect and invite visitors. Västerås travel centre is designed based on flow. Flow for public transportation and for the traveller, but also for the shortcuts for the citizens of Vesterås. - David Zahle, Architect and Partner at BIG - Bjarke IngelsGroup

The raised corners of the structure mark the most important entries. A zigzag line of load-bearing elements cuts across the roof, connecting the columns lining the perimeter, freeing the indoor landscape of constructive elements. The same line slices openings in the roof's surface, providing light and natural ventilation. The building's glazed and curved facades create a light and open space, blurring the boundary between and interior and exterior, while biophilic design brings the landscape within the centre. A series of terraces around the project connects the design to Vasaparken and Hamnparken, extending the city's public realm and providing the citizens with new look-out points, meeting places, skating edges and seating areas. In addition, the new infrastructure will allow residents to cross the railway tracks via separate pedestrian and bicycle passages.

Västerås' new Travel Center brings the entire city's infrastructural hub together on one landscape, under one roof. The travel centre is designed as a piece of social infrastructure, shaped for the flow of people and public life. We wanted to celebrate movement and create a welcoming, warm and transparent mobility hub that becomes an important social and economic node redefining the city's infrastructure and landscape - Bjarke Ingels.

The project's roof will feature an integrated solar system, potentially providing for almost 70% of the building's energy demand. In addition, the design will incorporate floor heating and cooling and rainwater recycling. The project results from a long development process, taking into account numerous possible solutions regarding the program, the sustainability features and security aspects. The construction is set to begin in 2022, and the project is expected to be finalized in 2025.

