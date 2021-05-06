Daniel Libeskind Revives his Polish Hometown with the Łódź Architecture Center

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Daniel Libeskind and inLodz21 Institution are designing Nexus21, an urban revitalization project of 21 structures that vary between residential and commercial buildings to urban spaces. The new cultural hub is located in particular neighborhoods to promote the creativity and innovation that lies in the city, such as architecture, textiles, fashion, and film, which are all part of its heritage. The master plan will also work on the spaces in between the revived structures, creating a vibrant nexus between the old and the new, while adding value to the historic neighborhoods of Łódź, Poland.

The 21 existing plots, which currently sit as empty blocks and neglected structures, will be revived to create point investments that amplify the unique design and functionality of each one. The aim of the project was to create a chain reaction of development and investment across the city, enriching the public realm. Since the master plan covers a wide context, the project will explore a range of social, environmental, and preservation dilemmas, and will illustrate how architects and urban planners can rethink urban regeneration for the future. 

The Nexus21 project aims to create meaningful connections throughout the city by expressing the memory, history and vital energy of the city and people of Łódź. Each project aims to tell a unique story about the extraordinary strength and power of the city and its citizens. -- Daniel Libeskind

The Łódź Architecture Center will be the new cultural gateway of the city and the first construction of the master plan. The structure is set to connect the neighborhood’s commercial and tourist destinations with a sculptural landmark by providing exhibition and educational spaces, along with facilities for public events. The dynamic geometric form will incorporate glazed skylights and a green roof, and will explore the historical and traditional architecture of Łódź, but still be a place for discovery through state-of-the-art technology.

A Fashion Innovation Center will be built next following the Architecture Center, and will celebrate the rich history and traditions of the Łódź textile and fashion industries. The Center will be a generator for innovation and technology, bringing new creative ideas to this historic industry in Poland. In addition to the fashion center, the House of the Futures will be an innovative and technological community forum that explores questions on 'how we want to live' and 'where the citizens see the future of the City'.

