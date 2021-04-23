Barcode Architects and Tchoban Voss Architekten Illustrate Germany's Cultural Shift in new Dresden Headquarters

Barcode Architects and Tchoban Voss Architekten have landed the win of the Dresden City Public Administration Headquarters design competition. The proposed building will have a dynamic, three-layered façade that compliments Dresden's architecture and carefully embeds it with its surroundings. The 34,000m2 'Verwaltungszentrum' will be part of a larger urban transformation of the Ferdinandplatz, and is expected to be complete in 2025.

The natural stone façade on the first two levels merges the city center's historic identity with its contemporary prospects. Although both parts are clad with the same material, each has a unique window-to-stone ratio. Floor-to-ceiling windows are pierced through the lower level, giving the visitors a preview of the warm, wooden interiors. The darker top part creates the illusion of a shorter building, neutralizing the city's skyline while adding a contrast to the facade's lighter lower parts.

The building's design language creates a visual connection between the site, the architecture, the square, and the monumental City Hall. Upon entering the site, visitors are met with a city foyer which acts as a central gathering area, accommodating the main reception area, the restaurant, and other public facilities. Across both sides of the entrance, two large staircases that lead up to the first floor are placed, with one serving as an agora as well for presentations and other miscellaneous projects.

On the first floor, public functions such as a conference center and a living room for civil servants are allocated, overlooking the historic Rathaus. As for the upper floors, office spaces are organized around two open patio gardens, enclosing the core of the building. Each garden ensures natural daylight throughout the project and promotes a healthy working environment across all office floors. The eastern courtyard opens to the St. Petersburgerstrasse, and can be used by employees as a recreational area, or informal meeting space.

A cultural shift is taking place in Germany. Our design shows that there is transition towards more attention for contemporary and inviting architecture that answers to the cultural and functional needs of the city. Whereas in recent decades relatively monotone and introvert buildings have been realised, you now see a need for more specific buildings, which enter into a sustainable and human relationship with the urban domain. -- Dirk Peters, Barcode Architects Partner

The project was designed by Barcode Architects in collaboration with Tchoban Voss Architekten, and will be built by Züblin AG/Dressler Bau. The design team also includes Werner Genest und Partner Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH (building physics, acoustics), Prof. Rühle, Jentzsch und Partner GmbH (fire safety), Zimmermann und Becker GmbH (installations) and Noack Landschaftsarchitekten (landscape design).

