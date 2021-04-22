Jean Nouvel Designs New Vertical Neighbourhood in Paris

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Ateliers Jean Nouvel's new mixed-use development in the Greater Paris area defines a complex vertical neighbourhood that caters to the latest changes in living, working and leisure. Located in the Gennevilliers Neighbourhood, on the banks of the river Seine, Jeuneville aims to create a sustainable and inspiring living environment, a place of synergy designed for a new generation of city dwellers and a new economy.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Located opposite the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Village, within an urban area in transition, the project will accommodate a community of 7500 people. As described by the Pritzker-winning architect Jean Nouvel, the project aims to anticipate the Post-Olympics and become the driving engine for the area's development. The design is also a response to the issue of urban sprawl. Moreover, the structure is highly adaptable, with each "urban layer" of the vertical neighbourhood flexible enough to allow for a change in programs and spaces as a result of the architecture's modularity.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Ateliers Jean Nouvel

The vertical neighbourhood is set around two main programmatic areas: workspaces for tech, media and creative businesses, and living in the form of co-living and student accommodation. The scheme will also feature a diverse array of amenities, from food venues, retail to sports facilities. The development also strives to incorporate an education space within this campus, such as a school or a university department, to further increase collaboration and social capital.

The project features a central plaza designed as the primary social space, which will accommodate a series of events, screenings and markets. An extension of the public space will unfold across a series of landscaped terraces. Sustainability is a critical element of the development, as the project is designed for energy efficiency and natural ventilation. Moreover, Jeuneville will encompass solar energy and use specific carbon-free materials to reach its environmental target.

Ateliers Jean Nouvel is to collaborate with Paris-based firm Samuel Nageotte Architectures. Construction will begin in 2022, and the project is set to be completed in 2025.