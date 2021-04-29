Brazilian Houses: 10 Homes Using Rustic Wood

Save this picture! Cupe House / MNMA studio. Photo: © Andre Klotz

Wood is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile building materials there is. Treated lumber, boards, composites, or rustic hardwood, have structural and visual qualities that attract architects and clients searching for a wide range of possible applications and designs. Logs are one of the oldest ways of using this material since they require very little treatment and processing after the tree is cut and are the most natural form of lumber.

Rustic lumber is often used in vacation homes, but not only for this purpose. Below, we have gathered Brazilian houses that use rustic wood elements either in their structure or walls and finishings.

+ 11

Save this picture! Cupe House / MNMA studio. Photo: © Andre Klotz

Save this picture! Roots House / Triplex Arquitetura. Photo: © Felipe Araújo

Save this picture! Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura. Photo: © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

Save this picture! Casa das piscinas naturais / David Bastos. Photo: © Tuca Reinés

Save this picture! Casa da Mata Azul / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Photo: © Monica Antunes

Save this picture! Villa Fulô / Catálise Arquitetura. Courtesy of Catálise Arquitetura

Save this picture! Residência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Photo: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Save this picture! Residência Cave Canem / Juliano Barros Arquiteto. Photo: © Juliano Barros

Save this picture! Casa Porto das Baleias / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning. Photo: © Tarso Figueira