We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brazilian Houses: 10 Homes Using Rustic Wood

Brazilian Houses: 10 Homes Using Rustic Wood

Save this article
Brazilian Houses: 10 Homes Using Rustic Wood

Wood is, without a doubt, one of the most versatile building materials there is. Treated lumber, boards, composites, or rustic hardwood, have structural and visual qualities that attract architects and clients searching for a wide range of possible applications and designs. Logs are one of the oldest ways of using this material since they require very little treatment and processing after the tree is cut and are the most natural form of lumber.

Rustic lumber is often used in vacation homes, but not only for this purpose. Below, we have gathered Brazilian houses that use rustic wood elements either in their structure or walls and finishings.

Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA EstudioCasa da Mata Azul / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Photo: © Monica AntunesRoots House / Triplex Arquitetura. Photo: © Felipe AraújoResidência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Photo: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 11

Cupe House / MNMA studio

Save this picture!
Cupe House / MNMA studio. Photo: © Andre Klotz
Cupe House / MNMA studio. Photo: © Andre Klotz

Roots House / Triplex Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Roots House / Triplex Arquitetura. Photo: © Felipe Araújo
Roots House / Triplex Arquitetura. Photo: © Felipe Araújo

Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura. Photo: © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum
Nomades House / Mareines Arquitetura. Photo: © Leona Kayá Deckelbaum

House with Natural Pools / David Bastos (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Casa das piscinas naturais / David Bastos. Photo: © Tuca Reinés
Casa das piscinas naturais / David Bastos. Photo: © Tuca Reinés

House in the Blue Wild / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Casa da Mata Azul / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Photo: © Monica Antunes
Casa da Mata Azul / Studio Carlito e Renata Pascucci. Photo: © Monica Antunes

Villa Fulô / Catálise Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Villa Fulô / Catálise Arquitetura. Courtesy of Catálise Arquitetura
Villa Fulô / Catálise Arquitetura. Courtesy of Catálise Arquitetura

EA Residence / Solange Cálio Arquitetos (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Residência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Photo: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Residência EA / Solange Cálio Arquitetos. Photo: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio

Cave Canem Residence / Juliano Barros Arquiteto (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Residência Cave Canem / Juliano Barros Arquiteto. Photo: © Juliano Barros
Residência Cave Canem / Juliano Barros Arquiteto. Photo: © Juliano Barros

House at Porto das Baleias / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning (in Portuguese)

Save this picture!
Casa Porto das Baleias / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning. Photo: © Tarso Figueira
Casa Porto das Baleias / Sidney Quintela Architecture + Urban Planning. Photo: © Tarso Figueira

Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estudio
Angra dos Reis House / Cadas Arquitetura. Photo: © MCA Estudio

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Brazilian Houses: 10 Homes Using Rustic Wood" [Casas brasileiras: 10 residências com elementos rústicos de madeira] 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960375/brazilian-houses-10-homes-using-rustic-wood> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream