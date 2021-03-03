Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Spain
  5. Children's School / Salas Arquitectura + Diseño

Children's School / Salas Arquitectura + Diseño

Save this project
Children's School / Salas Arquitectura + Diseño

© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba© Milena Villalba+ 28

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Kindergarten, Elementary & Middle School
Cariñena, Spain
  • Lead Architect:Juan Carlos Salas
  • Design Team:Javier Muñoz, Fernado Calvés
  • Clients:Gobierno de Aragón
  • Engineering:Ingesgon, Singemed
  • Collaborator:Laura Carlosena
  • City:Cariñena
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Text description provided by the architects. The new facility is intended for children between three and six years old, it adds to the existing centre classrooms, playground areas, a canteen, offices and common services. It is placed on the ground floor, displayed tangent to the existing school looking for the most favourable orientations.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The project emerges from the analysis of kids’ perception and mobility. Interior spaces are developed according to these parameters, which are reflected in the external shape of the building. The building’s program is fulfilled with formal units:

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The first pieces are the classrooms, trapezoidal modules displayed closing the new playground area. They are designed as lounge spaces, considering children’s perception from a static point of view. They are covered with a sloping roof in order to illuminate and ventilate through opposite directions. Diffused sunlight fills the interiors, it enters through large openings with solar control systems and skylights in less exposed orientations.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The playground is designed for the dynamic perception of kids playing. Its facade with the classrooms is formed with repeated rhythms, but the louvers regulation confers a changing appearance.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The corridor is also projected for the perception of children walking. Urban environment visual connections are improved with large openings, its image changes when it is contemplated in motion sieved with latticework. The canteen is the last piece of the building. Its large horizontal windows, located for children's eyes height, are opened to the visuals of the primary school playground. As it is used for the whole education centre, it has independent access from both playgrounds.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

The interior is covered with neutral materials, except for the humid areas, which are coated with yellow glazed ceramic tiles, appropriate to be hygienically touched and, at the same time, transferring reflections, simple but tremendously complex. The acoustic is specially treated with the roof. Thermal comfort is obtained with the radiant floor in winter and solar control system and crossed ventilation in summer.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Building’s exterior materiality is similar to the urban surroundings, Cariñena is a village made of vernacular constructions of brick and mortar. The same materials cover the building volumes: ceramic surfaces on outside facades, lattices, and sloping roofs, and monolayer mortar on the facades of the playgrounds.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

After a complicated construction process, with successive stops due to the 2020 Pandemic, the building is concluded on time for the academic year reopening, where they will need to extreme the sanitary measures and expand the teaching spaces because of the persistence of COVID.

Save this picture!
© Milena Villalba
© Milena Villalba

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:50400 Cariñena, Zaragoza, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Salas Arquitectura + Diseño
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolSpain
Cite: "Children's School / Salas Arquitectura + Diseño" [Colegio infantil / Salas Arquitectura + Diseño] 03 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957646/childrens-school-salas-arquitectura-plus-diseno> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream