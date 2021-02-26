Landscaping on an Urban Scale: 12 Linear Park Projects

Save this picture! Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. © Arthur Cordeiro

Linear parks exist in many different contexts - along riversides, coastal areas, or inserted in the urban fabric - and represent a very particular type of public space that evokes the idea of a vector and, consequently, the sense of movement. However, they can provide more than just activities and programs associated with mobility, proving to be an appealing solution to the lack of spaces for leisure, contemplation, and relaxation in the most varied urban situations.

Below, we have gathered 12 examples of linear parks built in different parts of the world, illustrated by photographs and floor plans.

Save this picture! Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Save this picture! Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. © Daniil Shvedov

Save this picture! White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. © Dima Chetyre

Save this picture! Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. © Luis Gordoa

Save this picture! Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. © Daniel Levin

Save this picture! Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. © Fang Jian

Save this picture! Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. © Arthur Cordeiro

Save this picture! Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende

Save this picture! Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. © Åke E:son Lindman

Save this picture! Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. © Jordi Puig

Save this picture! Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. © Rodrigo Opazo

Save this picture! Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. Courtesy of the authors

Save this picture! Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS+. © Tomasz Zakrzewski