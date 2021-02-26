Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Landscaping on an Urban Scale: 12 Linear Park Projects

Landscaping on an Urban Scale: 12 Linear Park Projects

Save this article
Landscaping on an Urban Scale: 12 Linear Park Projects

Linear parks exist in many different contexts - along riversides, coastal areas, or inserted in the urban fabric - and represent a very particular type of public space that evokes the idea of a vector and, consequently, the sense of movement. However, they can provide more than just activities and programs associated with mobility, proving to be an appealing solution to the lack of spaces for leisure, contemplation, and relaxation in the most varied urban situations.

Below, we have gathered 12 examples of linear parks built in different parts of the world, illustrated by photographs and floor plans.

White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. Courtesy of AquabrandRequalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SGSchelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. © Dima ChetyreWaterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. © Fang Jian+ 26

Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Save this picture!
Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Courtesy of the authors
Requalification of the banks of the Avelames River / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Courtesy of the authors

White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK

Save this picture!
White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. © Daniil Shvedov
White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. © Daniil Shvedov
Save this picture!
White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. Courtesy of the authors
White Flowers Boulevard / Project Group 8 + PARK. Courtesy of the authors

Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD

Save this picture!
Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. © Dima Chetyre
Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. © Dima Chetyre
Save this picture!
Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. Courtesy of the authors
Schelokovsky Hutor Forest Park / OGOROD. Courtesy of the authors

Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05

Save this picture!
Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. © Luis Gordoa
Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. © Luis Gordoa
Save this picture!
Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. Courtesy of the authors
Plaza del migrante / Taller DIEZ 05. Courtesy of the authors

Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations

Save this picture!
Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. © Daniel Levin
Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. © Daniel Levin
Save this picture!
Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. Courtesy of the authors
Domino Park / James Corner Field Operations. Courtesy of the authors

Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International

Save this picture!
Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. © Fang Jian
Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. © Fang Jian
Save this picture!
Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. Courtesy of the authors
Waterfront Park of Aiyi River / BLVD International. Courtesy of the authors

Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. © Arthur Cordeiro
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. © Arthur Cordeiro
Save this picture!
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Courtesy of the authors
Guaíba Orla Urban Park / Jaime Lerner Arquitetos Associados. Courtesy of the authors

Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende
Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. © Bianca Rezende
Save this picture!
Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. Courtesy of the authors
Madureira Park / Ruy Rezende Arquitetos. Courtesy of the authors

Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor

Save this picture!
Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. © Åke E:son Lindman
Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. © Åke E:son Lindman
Save this picture!
Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. Courtesy of the authors
Hornsbergs Strandpark / Nyréns Arkitektkontor. Courtesy of the authors

Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Batlle i Roig Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. © Jordi Puig
Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. © Jordi Puig
Save this picture!
Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. Courtesy of the authors
Environmental Recovery of the Llobregat River / Battle I Roig Arquitectes. Courtesy of the authors

Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. © Rodrigo Opazo
Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. © Rodrigo Opazo
Save this picture!
Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. Courtesy of the authors
Kaukari Urban Park / Teodoro Fernández Arquitectos. Courtesy of the authors

Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS + Robert Skitek

Save this picture!
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS+. © Tomasz Zakrzewski
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS+. © Tomasz Zakrzewski
Save this picture!
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS+. Courtesy of the authors
Paprocany Lake Shore Redevelopment / RS+. Courtesy of the authors

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Equipe ArchDaily Brasil
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Equipe ArchDaily Brasil. "Landscaping on an Urban Scale: 12 Linear Park Projects" [Paisagismo em escala urbana: 12 projetos de parques lineares] 26 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957586/landscaping-on-an-urban-scale-12-linear-park-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream