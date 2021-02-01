Submit a Project Advertise
Junqueira Building 156 / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Junqueira Building 156 / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

© João Guimarães

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Housing
Lisboa, Portugal
  Text:Valério Romão
  Lead Architect:LuÍs Rebelo de Andrade, Rita Medina, Raquel Jorge, Pedro Duarte Silva, Madalena Rebelo de Andrade
  Construction:ACA - Engenharia e Construção
  Coordination:Outdoor Consultores
  City:Lisboa
  Country:Portugal
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Text description provided by the architects. Nº 156, Rua da Junqueira formerly had a banal garage door like many to be seen all over the city. Behind that door a passageway ending in a stone arch gave onto a plot of land with three disused warehouses. The only similarity with the current reality is the arch, which has been kept. All the rest has changed for the better.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Plan
Plan
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Very close to Junqueira Fountain, 156, Rua da Junqueira is another well-kept secret in the city of Lisbon. There is nothing to alert an unsuspecting passer-by. However, anyone going through the iron gate that replaced the old iron door, will notice a reality that cannot be anticipated. The old warehouses have given way to a modern condominium of two rows of houses separated by a communal garden. The houses, designed in a language that is as sober as it is clear, evoke the old warehouses through the use of the brick that covers the façades and the iron visible in some of the architectural features.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
Sketch
Sketch
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Although this is a gated condominium, we do not feel walled in. The buildings are open to the sunlight and the surrounding trees stop people’s eyes from wandering to the encircling walls. With an amplitude that exceeds its physical boundaries and although conveying a sensation of seclusion it evokes no loneliness disorder. That is really the cardinal virtue of this project: the manner in which it links the interior with the exterior, freedom and privacy, past and present. The difficult balance resulting from the dialogue it maintains with so many potentially contrary elements is the Archimedean point of its inhabitability.

© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães
© João Guimarães

Cite: "Junqueira Building 156 / Luís Rebelo de Andrade" [Edifício Junqueira 156 / Luís Rebelo de Andrade] 01 Feb 2021. ArchDaily.

