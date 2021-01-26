Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center Captured on Film by Skyler Dahan

Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center Captured on Film by Skyler Dahan

Save this article
Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center Captured on Film by Skyler Dahan

Skyler Dahan, an LA-based photographer, has captured Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center, in Marin County. Shot on Kodak Portra film with a Contax 645 medium format camera, the series of images highlight Frank Lloyd Wright's latest commission. Serving as a justice hall, the project was actually completed by Wright's protégé Aaron Green after the architect’s death.

Courtesy of Skyler DahanCourtesy of Skyler DahanCourtesy of Skyler DahanCourtesy of Skyler Dahan+ 7

Located in San Rafael, California, the Marin County Civic Center is Frank Lloyd Wright's largest public project. Not only limiting himself to the architecture, Wright also designed the door, the signs, furniture, and every last detail. Wright was selected for the commission in 1957, and the project was approved in April 1958. Upon his death, Aaron Greene and his son-in-law William Wesley Peters continued with the construction.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Skyler Dahan
Courtesy of Skyler Dahan

The moment I stepped foot inside I instantly felt transported back to the 60s. All the details echoed throughout every inch of the building. From the buttons on the elevators to the phone booths, to the long hallways covered with arcs, to the calm courtyards, it felt less like a civic center and more like a museum. -- Skyler Dahan.

Related Article

AD Classics: Marin Civic Center / Frank Lloyd Wright

With a notable bright blue roof, initially planned to be gold, the structure is innovative in the sense that it brings together steel and concrete surfaces and supports cantilevering parts of the project. The center spaces in each of the two dominant buildings grow wider as they rise higher. The dome linking both structures houses the Board of Supervisors of Marin County and the Public Library. One of the wings houses the unique curved courtrooms, which became an example for courthouses across the country, while the other wing is home to the administration offices.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Skyler Dahan
Courtesy of Skyler Dahan

Listed on the National Register of Historic Place and considered to be a National Historic Landmark especially for California, the Marin County Civic Center brings architecture closer to nature and to its users. Skyler Dahan first encountered the building while on a hike trip. Although the photographer believes that shooting on film is limiting, he argues that the authentic look of film pays homage to a time in which the building was conceived.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Christele Harrouk
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center Captured on Film by Skyler Dahan" 26 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954938/frank-lloyd-wrights-civic-center-captured-on-film-by-skyler-dahan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream