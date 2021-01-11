Submit a Project Advertise
Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the San Luis Potosí Territory

Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the San Luis Potosí Territory

San Luis Potosí has become one of Mexico's busiest destinations for both national and international tourism. Thanks to a population boom throughout the state, Mexican architects have dedicated themselves to designing residential, cultural, and recreational buildings that highlight the region's architectural style and traditions. In this article, we present a few of these projects to illustrate a portion of Mexico's vibrant and varied architecture.

The state of San Luis Potosí is situated in the north-central region of Mexico, nestled between the states of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, and Zacatecas. With over 65,268 km² of land, it was the cultural border between Mesoamerica and Aridoamerica and was home to a vast array of cultures and customs. The state's capital city is San Luis Potosí and the state is a part of the Bajío-Occidente Alliance. It contains 5 federally protected areas administrated by the National Commission for Protected Natural Areas (CONANP).

Residential

Cerrada de Cortés / Dcpp Arquitectos

Cerrada de Cortés / Dcpp Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque
Acill Atem House / Broissin Architects

Casa Acill Atem / Broissin Architects. Image Cortesía de Broissin Architects
CP House / JAA Arquitectos

CP House / JAA. Image © César Bello
Casa DV / ze_Arquitectura

Casa DV / ze_Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de ze_Arquitectura
Casa EV / ze_Arquitectura

Casa EV / ze_Arquitectura. Image © Eduardo Meade
Casa Villa de Loreto / Volta Arquitectos

Villa de Loreto House / Grupo Volta. Image © Carlos Galarza
Block House / a-001

Block House / a-001. Image Cortesía de a-001
Offices

Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR estudio

Cowork Karakorum 701 / OCUPAR.estudio. Image © alberstudio
Religious Architecture

Cerro del Obispo Lookout Point / Christ & Gantenbein

Cerro del Obispo Lookout / Christ & Gantenbein. Image © Iwan Baan
Institutional Buildings

College of Architecture Building San Luis Potosí / x-studio

College of Architecture Building San Luis Potosí / x-studio. Image © Iván Juárez
Community Centers

Las Margaritas Social Center / Dellekamp Arquitectos + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales + Comunidad de Aprendizaje

Las Margaritas Social Center / Dellekamp Arquitectos + TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales + Comunidad de Aprendizaje. Image © TOA Taller de Operaciones Ambientales
Tourism

Xilitla, Mexico: The Surrealist Garden of Edward James

The Surrealist Garden of Edward James in Xilitla, Mexico. Image © Victor Delaqua
At ArchDaily, we cover the Mexican territory with our series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out.

Mónica Arellano
