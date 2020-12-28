Hartland Estate / Studio Jencquel

+ 20

Architect In Charge: Maximilian Jencquel

Design Team: Studio Jencquel

Interior Design: Jason Lamberth

Master Plan: Yew Kuan Cheong

Decoration: Quarzia

Main Kitchen: Joost van Grieken

Wood Supplier: Kayu Naga

Landscape Design: Ketut Sadru

Project Management: Made Suraja

City: Ubud

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hartland is a private estate, nestled into the slopes of Ubud’s scenic Sayan Ridge. Overlooking a wide tapestry of rice paddies bordering the Ayung River, the domain extends over approximately 6,200 square meters.

Together with architect Yew Kuan Cheong, Maximilian Jencquel designed a luxurious tropical home. Both Linda Garland’s vernacular style and Axel Vervoordt’s “Wabi” spirit are part of the initial inspiration. The site plan is loose and organic, with 5 bungalows blending seamlessly into the surrounding scenery. The primary building components for this project were reclaimed Javanese houses.

The project is conceived holistically as an ecologically sustainable product, coexisting coherently with its omnipresent natural environment. Using locally sourced materials, such as buried Javanese teak, bamboo, and stones from Sumba, was deemed a priority by both the client and Maximilian Jencquel. Every detail is considered so carefully that even the organic vegetables grown in the garden are part of the overall conception.

The overall atmosphere is elegant, yet also very casual. The master suite is laid out on a surface of over 150 square meters. The interiors display the owner’s private collection of textiles, of which many are from small Indonesian villages such as Rote island, Sumba, Bali, etc. Several photos as well as other artwork decorate the walls, including the paintings of artist Filippo Sciascia. A large saltwater swimming pool with an infinity edge follows the sinuous contour of the existing land, forming a 26 m long s-curve.