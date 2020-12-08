Spacemaker Proposes AI-Powered Generative Design to Create More Sustainable Spaces and Cities

Autodesk has just acquired Spacemaker, a platform that “gives architects and developers the automation superpower to test design concepts in minutes” and explore the best urban design options. Targeting architects, urban designers, and real estate developers, the cloud-based AI-powered generative design helps professionals taking better early-stage design decisions.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Spacemaker offers experts opportunities for sustainability from the start, helping them maximize their clients’ long-term property investments. Acquired recently by Autodesk, the Scandinavian platform introduces a “powerful tool to drive modern, user-centric automation - powered by AI - and accelerate outcome-based design capabilities for architects”. Giving designers the ability to create and test urban design ideas in minutes, Spacemaker is a tool that can rapidly create and evaluate options for a building or urban development.

Our values are always reflected in the business decisions we make. The acquisition of Spacemaker demonstrates our commitment to the advancement of architects and the ability of designers to change the world for the better. Paired with our teams and complementary technology, Spacemaker’s transformational solution will empower designers to make more informed design decisions and help solve some of the greatest challenges ahead of us all. -- Amy Bunszel, Senior Vice President for AEC Design Solutions at Autodesk.

A lesson in the power of insights and automation, according to Andrew Anagnost, CEO and President of Autodesk, the platform “offers a fundamental shift in how we imagine and build cities to keep people and the planet healthy”. Making speed of design and sustainability in urban planning a priority, Spacemaker enables users to quickly generate, optimize, and iterate on design alternatives, all while considering design criteria and data like terrain, maps, wind, lighting, traffic, zoning, with the help of artificial intelligence. Utilizing the full potential of the site from the start, it allows designers to focus on the creative part of their professional work.