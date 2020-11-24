Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Beals Lyon Architects Wins the 2020 Oscar Niemeyer Award in Latin American Architecture

On November 18, the Panamerican Architecture Biennial of Quito announced the winning projects of the 2020 Oscar Niemeyer Award for Latin American Architecture.

This award arises as one of the fundamental initiatives of REDBAAL —the Network of Architecture Biennials of Latin America—, seeking to recognize the best of the architectural production in moments of indisputable enhancement and presence of Latin American architecture on the international landscape scene.

The winners were part of a shortlist comprised of 20 projects from 7 countries. "We admire the architectural quality of each project presented and selected in the competition and applaud their representation of Latin American architecture as a profession that respects its cultural, social, urban, and natural context," said Executive Director of REDBAAL and the ON-03 Award Handel Guayasamin after the shortlist was revealed back in October.

The international panel of judges for the ON Award, consisting of Diane Gray, César Shundi Iwamizu, José Luis Cortés, Juan Articardi, Isaac Broid, and Carlos Bedoya, selected the following finalists:  

First Place

New City Hall in Nancagua / Beals Lyon Arquitectos
Chile

© Felipe Fontecilla
As other spaces with high civic spirit, like the agora of Assos in Greece or the Piazza San Marco in Venice, the project emphasizes the construction of a void over the construction of isolated buildings. Spaces with a public void are created and “charged”, to become a catalyst for public life. In order to connect the city with the park, we proposed an open square that links both entities, bordered by the new municipal building on its two longer sides (north and south). The square, non-existent in the competition brief, became, therefore, the center of the project. An urban void that allows for a wide range of unexpected situations and events to happen, whether individual or collective.

© Felipe Fontecilla
Second Place

Emergency Public Hospital in São Bernardo do Campo / SPBR Arquitetos
Brazil

Third Place

UDEP Lecture Building / BARCLAY&CROUSSE Architecture
Peru

Honorable Mention

The Chapel Ingá-Mirim / messina | rivas
Brazil

Honorable Mention

Productive Rural School / Bachillerato Rural Digital No.186 + Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Mexico

Honorable Mention

 

Bonpland Building / Adamo Faiden
Argentina

Fabian Dejtiar
