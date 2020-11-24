Villa Tan Dinh / MIA Design Studio

+ 38

Houses • Vietnam Architects: MIA Design Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 538 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Hiroyuki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Unios Bravat Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Nguyen Hoang Manh

Concept Design: Truong Nguyen Quoc Trung, Pham Thi Phuong Nhung

Interior Design: Bui Thi Hong Phuong

Technical Design: Bui Hoang Bao, Nguyen Ngoc Thien Phuong, Nguyen Thi Hao

General Contractor: Thanh Phat

Mechanical And Electrical Contractor: Khai Minh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This is the House we designed for a female owner who truthfully desired for not only a comfortable but also convenient living space situated in center area of a hectic city. As always in our previous projects, we have been always did our best to create more spaces in our design stages in the context of less actual living space for human due to expansion of “city building”.

During discussion with the owner, the first task to be consulted is to reduce the demand to the point where it is satisfy her needs, no more no less. And from that start, we can together create a bigger garden instead of a few small green zones at the entrance or at the doorstep.

The principal concept is to create a living space which hover above mini-garden, giving you the feeling of walking on bridges. All the primary activities in the house will be connected throughout empty zone between plants, water as well as natural light.

Another distinguished features, the location adjacent to historical buildings of Sai Gon such as Tân Định Church, Tân Định Market. Also the house is located in the middle of district 3 which is considered the most “condense” area of the city. In the early morning or afternoon, you can clearly hear the bell from the Church, or just walk out from the house a few steps you can directly be in touch with the ambience of “alley” of Sai Gon, which can be seen as a specialty of Urban culture.

In the same vein, the design team formed an estimated thin steel cover layer which relatively separates private spaces, and captures most distinctive ones. In the near future, lianas is going to spread its plants all over the steel net system and create a fresh green filter for the house instead of cold concrete and steel. We maximized the use of roller shutter system in order to clear the separation between outside and inside, we also compute the thickness of the structure so we the owner could have more space but still remains sylphlike.

The shape could be seen as a simple box if we look at it from outside but from the inside, it contains so many layers of spaces as well as alternation between light and dark intertwined with raw material of concrete and stones. Last but not least, the House brings comfort to the owner where they can enjoy a “garden” with all the flavor of Sai Gon in their own home...