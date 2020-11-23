Brazilian Houses: 15 Projects with Gable Roofs

The gable roof house is not only a children's drawing of a home, it is also one of the most popular solutions in Brazilian residential architecture. Besides being very appealing and easy to build, this type of roof helps the rainwater flow along its two pitched surfaces that meet at a central line, hence the name duas águas (lit. two waters) in Portuguese.
Despite looking very simple, there are countless possibilities of plans, materials, and structural elements that can add a great deal of sophistication to each project. We have selected 15 Brazilian houses that demonstrate this.