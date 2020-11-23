Brazilian Houses: 15 Projects with Gable Roofs

Save this picture! Projeto 03 / Kiko Salomão - © Fran Parente

The gable roof house is not only a children's drawing of a home, it is also one of the most popular solutions in Brazilian residential architecture. Besides being very appealing and easy to build, this type of roof helps the rainwater flow along its two pitched surfaces that meet at a central line, hence the name duas águas (lit. two waters) in Portuguese.

Despite looking very simple, there are countless possibilities of plans, materials, and structural elements that can add a great deal of sophistication to each project. We have selected 15 Brazilian houses that demonstrate this.

Save this picture! Modico House / Atelier Branco Arquitetura - © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Cavalcante House / BLOCO Arquitetos - © Joana França

Save this picture! Jordão House / FGMF Arquitetos - © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Maestro Residence / Guelo Nunes Arquitetura - © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Teresópolis House / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo - © Juliano Colodeti - MCA Estudio

Save this picture! Ibiúna House / Estúdio Penha - © Fran Parente

Save this picture! Red House / Königsberger Vannucchi Arquitetos Associados - © Pedro Vannucchi

Save this picture! GSM House / OTP arquitetura - © Guilherme Pucci

Save this picture! Haras House / 24.7 Arquitetura Design - © Adriano Pacelli

Save this picture! Cabanas / Duda Porto Arquitetura - Image Courtesy of Duda Porto Arquitetura

Save this picture! Tiny House Walden / Alexandra Lima - © Mauro Goulart Fotografia

Save this picture! CPL House / COTA760 + Bruno Stephan - © Cris Farhat

Save this picture! House of Stones / Cuboverde Arquitetura Sustentável - © Gabriel Guimarães